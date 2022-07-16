|Cincinnati
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|27
|7
|8
|7
|India 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Edman ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Carlson cf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Votto dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Solano 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|O'Neill lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gorman dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dickerson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
|St. Louis
|210
|101
|20x
|—
|7
DP_Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 6. 2B_Drury (19), Edman (16), Carlson (19). HR_Gorman (9). SF_Arenado (3), Donovan (2).
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Pallante.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:33. A_41,221 (45,494).
