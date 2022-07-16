CincinnatiSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals353103Totals27787
India 2b5110Edman ss5220
Drury 1b4110Carlson cf1211
Pham lf3100Goldschmidt 1b2100
Votto dh4011Arenado 3b3001
K.Farmer ss3012Donovan 2b3023
Solano 3b4020O'Neill lf3110
Naquin rf3010Gorman dh3111
Stephenson ph1010Dickerson rf4011
Senzel cf4020Romine c3000
Papierski c3000
Schrock ph1000

Cincinnati2010000003
St. Louis21010120x7

DP_Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 6. 2B_Drury (19), Edman (16), Carlson (19). HR_Gorman (9). SF_Arenado (3), Donovan (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Greene L,3-11554436
B.Farmer1-321120
Kuhnel2-300010
Gibaut112223
Moreta100000
St. Louis
Pallante W,3-4563335
Gallegos H,6110003
Hicks H,111-300000
Cabrera2-320001
Helsley S,8-11110001

WP_Pallante.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:33. A_41,221 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you