St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals417107312
Edman 2b602002.263
Goldschmidt 1b421020.285
O'Neill lf522303.280
Arenado 3b401011.254
Molina c411000.257
Carlson rf300102.257
Rondón rf111000.266
Sosa ss511101.276
Bader cf500001.248
Woodford p100001.077
a-Carpenter ph100000.168
Ponce de Leon p000000.000
Whitley p000000---
b-DeJong ph100001.198
Cabrera p000000---
García p000000---
d-Nootbaar ph000000.214
Gallegos p000000---
Reyes p000000.000
f-Knizner ph101200.190
Kim p000000.115

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3566584
Villar 3b311021.261
Lindor ss421011.229
Conforto rf301210.227
Alonso 1b511101.260
Báez 2b212230.264
McNeil lf500000.244
Pillar cf500000.218
Nido c300000.230
e-Smith ph100001.244
Hembree p000000.000
Reed p000000.000
Williams p000000.227
g-Almora Jr. ph100000.115
Stroman p110010.102
Loup p000000---
c-Davis ph100000.298
Familia p000000---
May p000000---
Díaz p000000---
McCann c100000.236

St. Louis00020002003_7102
New York20001000102_663

a-lined out for Woodford in the 5th. b-struck out for Whitley in the 7th. c-flied out for Loup in the 7th. d-sacrificed for García in the 9th. e-struck out for Nido in the 9th. f-singled for Reyes in the 11th. g-grounded out for Williams in the 11th.

E_Woodford (1), Kim (1), Stroman (2), Nido (4), Lindor (9). LOB_St. Louis 9, New York 7. 2B_Goldschmidt (29), Alonso (24). HR_O'Neill (26), off Familia; Báez (31), off Gallegos. RBIs_O'Neill 3 (59), Carlson (51), Sosa (24), Knizner 2 (9), Conforto 2 (48), Báez 2 (83), Alonso (86). CS_Báez (5). SF_Carlson, Conforto. S_Nootbaar.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Bader 2, O'Neill, Sosa, Goldschmidt 2, Molina); New York 2 (Alonso, Lindor, Almora Jr.). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 14; New York 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Goldschmidt, Edman, Bader, Alonso, McCann, Lindor, Conforto. GIDP_Molina, Goldschmidt, Alonso.

DP_St. Louis 4 (Sosa, Edman, Goldschmidt; Sosa, Edman, Goldschmidt; Goldschmidt; Molina, Goldschmidt, Arenado, Goldschmidt); New York 2 (Hembree, Báez, Alonso; Lindor, Báez, Alonso).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodford442220614.30
Ponce de Leon1-301130266.21
Whitley12-300011223.32
Cabrera12-300002193.82
García, H, 91-30000022.13
Gallegos, BS, 8-16111101153.36
Reyes, W, 8-8100010132.86
Kim, S, 1-1112010263.63
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman642218892.88
Loup, H, 1710000171.05
Familia, BS, 1-71-322211214.00
May2-300001133.86
Díaz100000133.75
Hembree10001175.72
Reed, L, 0-11-333200143.72
Williams2-31000094.15

Inherited runners-scored_Whitley 3-1, May 2-0, Williams 1-0. IBB_off Hembree (Arenado), off Kim (Báez). WP_Ponce de Leon.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_4:34. A_21,825 (41,922).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

