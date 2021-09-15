|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|7
|10
|7
|3
|12
|Edman 2b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.285
|O'Neill lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.280
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Rondón rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Sosa ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Bader cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Woodford p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|a-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Ponce de Leon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Whitley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-DeJong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Nootbaar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Knizner ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.190
|Kim p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|6
|5
|8
|4
|Villar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.227
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Báez 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|.264
|McNeil lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Pillar cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|e-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|g-Almora Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Stroman p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.102
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|St. Louis
|000
|200
|020
|03_7
|10
|2
|New York
|200
|010
|001
|02_6
|6
|3
a-lined out for Woodford in the 5th. b-struck out for Whitley in the 7th. c-flied out for Loup in the 7th. d-sacrificed for García in the 9th. e-struck out for Nido in the 9th. f-singled for Reyes in the 11th. g-grounded out for Williams in the 11th.
E_Woodford (1), Kim (1), Stroman (2), Nido (4), Lindor (9). LOB_St. Louis 9, New York 7. 2B_Goldschmidt (29), Alonso (24). HR_O'Neill (26), off Familia; Báez (31), off Gallegos. RBIs_O'Neill 3 (59), Carlson (51), Sosa (24), Knizner 2 (9), Conforto 2 (48), Báez 2 (83), Alonso (86). CS_Báez (5). SF_Carlson, Conforto. S_Nootbaar.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Bader 2, O'Neill, Sosa, Goldschmidt 2, Molina); New York 2 (Alonso, Lindor, Almora Jr.). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 14; New York 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Goldschmidt, Edman, Bader, Alonso, McCann, Lindor, Conforto. GIDP_Molina, Goldschmidt, Alonso.
DP_St. Louis 4 (Sosa, Edman, Goldschmidt; Sosa, Edman, Goldschmidt; Goldschmidt; Molina, Goldschmidt, Arenado, Goldschmidt); New York 2 (Hembree, Báez, Alonso; Lindor, Báez, Alonso).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodford
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|61
|4.30
|Ponce de Leon
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|26
|6.21
|Whitley
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.32
|Cabrera
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.82
|García, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.13
|Gallegos, BS, 8-16
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.36
|Reyes, W, 8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.86
|Kim, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|26
|3.63
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|89
|2.88
|Loup, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.05
|Familia, BS, 1-7
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|4.00
|May
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.86
|Díaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.75
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|5.72
|Reed, L, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|14
|3.72
|Williams
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Whitley 3-1, May 2-0, Williams 1-0. IBB_off Hembree (Arenado), off Kim (Báez). WP_Ponce de Leon.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_4:34. A_21,825 (41,922).