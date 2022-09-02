|Chicago
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Donovan dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Velázquez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O'Neill cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Higgins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|DeLuzio ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Morel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Edman ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|001
|23x
|—
|8
DP_Chicago 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Chicago 8, St. Louis 6. 2B_Molina (6). HR_Nootbaar (11), Edman (12). SB_O'Neill (11), Gomes (1).
Montgomery pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:06. A_44,491 (45,494).
