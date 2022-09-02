ChicagoSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33070Totals32898
Madrigal 2b4020Nootbaar rf4112
Suzuki rf4020Donovan dh2100
Reyes dh3000Pujols ph-dh1000
Happ lf4000Goldschmidt 1b3100
Hoerner ss4000Arenado 3b4000
Velázquez cf4010O'Neill cf-lf4122
Higgins 1b4010Dickerson lf3021
Gomes c4010DeLuzio ph-cf0100
Morel 3b1000Gorman 2b3000
McKinstry ph-3b1000DeJong ss1000
Molina c3220
Edman ss-2b4123

Chicago0000000000
St. Louis20000123x8

DP_Chicago 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Chicago 8, St. Louis 6. 2B_Molina (6). HR_Nootbaar (11), Edman (12). SB_O'Neill (11), Gomes (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Sampson L,1-5542224
Assad121102
Newcomb235541
St. Louis
Montgomery W,5-0670024
Hicks H,6100003
Stratton200002

Montgomery pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:06. A_44,491 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

