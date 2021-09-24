St. LouisChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals308108Totals26565
Edman 2b4231Contreras c3011
Goldschmidt 1b4123Schwindel 1b4010
O'Neill lf4112I.Happ rf2000
Arenado 3b4010Nance p0000
Carlson rf2000Deichmann ph-rf2000
Reyes p0000Wisdom lf3000
McFarland p0000Duffy 3b3110
Carpenter ph1000Hoerner ss1000
Gallegos p0000Alcántara ph-ss1112
Sosa ss2000Bote 2b2110
DeJong pr-ss1000T.Thompson cf2100
Bader cf3220Steele p1000
Knizner c3000Martini ph-rf1000
J.Happ p0000Romine ph1112
Rondón ph1112Adam p0000
Nootbaar rf1100

St. Louis00204208
Chicago00000505

DP_St. Louis 1, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Bader (19), Schwindel (15), Romine (2), Contreras (16). HR_Goldschmidt (30), Rondón (2), O'Neill (30), Alcántara (4). SB_Edman (28).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
J.Happ420046
Reyes W,10-812-324423
McFarland1-321100
Gallegos S,13-21100002
Chicago
Steele L,3-4576625
Nance132200
Adam100003

HBP_Nance (Sosa).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Adam Beck; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:39. A_29,030 (41,649).

