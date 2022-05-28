MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3436339
McCutchen dh500002.241
Urías ss401001.265
Yelich lf401001.241
Taylor rf300010.241
Brosseau 3b400002.281
Hiura 1b411102.250
Cain cf300011.178
Mathias 2b411000.250
Caratini c312210.204

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36812814
Edman ss521000.279
Gorman 2b434400.360
Goldschmidt dh413400.355
Arenado 3b400000.271
Yepez 1b000000.275
Donovan 1b-3b401000.306
Nootbaar rf401002.130
Molina c401000.235
Dickerson lf310010.176
Bader cf411002.255

Milwaukee000001002_361
St. Louis10430000x_8123

E_Urías (4), Gorman 2 (3), Arenado (5). LOB_Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 5. 2B_Gorman (3). HR_Hiura (5), off Woodford; Caratini (2), off McFarland; Gorman (1), off Houser; Goldschmidt (10), off Houser. RBIs_Hiura (12), Caratini 2 (6), Gorman 4 (5), Goldschmidt 4 (40). CS_Donovan (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Taylor, Mathias); St. Louis 2 (Edman, Arenado). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; St. Louis 4 for 6.

Runners moved up_Urías, Bader. GIDP_McCutchen.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Gorman, Donovan).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, L, 3-5498511733.69
Milner110000113.06
Kelley120001160.00
Sánchez200002190.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Liberatore, W, 1-0520036933.72
Woodford, H, 1321101392.25
McFarland122202207.94

WP_McFarland.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:45. A_45,594 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you