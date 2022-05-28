|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|3
|9
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Hiura 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Mathias 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.204
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|1
|4
|Edman ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Gorman 2b
|4
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.360
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.355
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Yepez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Donovan 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|002_3
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|104
|300
|00x_8
|12
|3
E_Urías (4), Gorman 2 (3), Arenado (5). LOB_Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 5. 2B_Gorman (3). HR_Hiura (5), off Woodford; Caratini (2), off McFarland; Gorman (1), off Houser; Goldschmidt (10), off Houser. RBIs_Hiura (12), Caratini 2 (6), Gorman 4 (5), Goldschmidt 4 (40). CS_Donovan (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Taylor, Mathias); St. Louis 2 (Edman, Arenado). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; St. Louis 4 for 6.
Runners moved up_Urías, Bader. GIDP_McCutchen.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Gorman, Donovan).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 3-5
|4
|9
|8
|5
|1
|1
|73
|3.69
|Milner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.06
|Kelley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Sánchez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liberatore, W, 1-0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|93
|3.72
|Woodford, H, 1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|39
|2.25
|McFarland
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|7.94
WP_McFarland.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:45. A_45,594 (45,494).
