MilwaukeeSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34363Totals368128
McCutchen dh5000Edman ss5210
Urías ss4010Gorman 2b4344
Yelich lf4010Goldschmidt dh4134
Taylor rf3000Arenado 3b4000
Brosseau 3b4000Yepez 1b0000
Hiura 1b4111Donovan 1b-3b4010
Cain cf3000Nootbaar rf4010
Mathias 2b4110Molina c4010
Caratini c3122Dickerson lf3100
Bader cf4110

Milwaukee0000010023
St. Louis10430000x8

E_Urías (4), Gorman 2 (3), Arenado (5). DP_Milwaukee 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 5. 2B_Gorman (3). HR_Hiura (5), Caratini (2), Gorman (1), Goldschmidt (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Houser L,3-5498511
Milner110000
Kelley120001
Sánchez200002
St. Louis
Liberatore W,1-0520036
Woodford H,1321101
McFarland122202

WP_McFarland.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:45. A_45,594 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you