|Milwaukee
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Edman ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gorman 2b
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yepez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Donovan 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mathias 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|002
|—
|3
|St. Louis
|104
|300
|00x
|—
|8
E_Urías (4), Gorman 2 (3), Arenado (5). DP_Milwaukee 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 5. 2B_Gorman (3). HR_Hiura (5), Caratini (2), Gorman (1), Goldschmidt (10).
WP_McFarland.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:45. A_45,594 (45,494).
