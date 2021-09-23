|St. Louis
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|6
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|O'Neill lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Escobar 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Sosa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Piña c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wainwright p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houser p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kim p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashby p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rondón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|421
|—
|8
|Milwaukee
|400
|100
|000
|—
|5
E_Boxberger (1). DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Piña (6). 3B_Carlson (4). HR_Goldschmidt 2 (29), Taylor 2 (12). SF_Molina (3).
|4
|4
|5
|5
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Houser (Sosa).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, John Libka; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:31. A_30,804 (41,900).
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.