St. LouisMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32896Totals34585
Edman 2b4101Wong 2b5110
Goldschmidt 1b5233Adames ss5020
O'Neill lf5000Yelich lf3000
Arenado 3b3100Escobar 1b3100
Carlson rf4230Urías 3b3100
Molina c3012Taylor rf4225
Sosa ss3110Cain cf4020
Bader cf3110Piña c4010
Wainwright p1000Houser p1000
Carpenter ph0000A.García ph1000
Kim p0000Cousins p0000
Nootbaar ph0000Boxberger p0000
McFarland p0000Ashby p0000
L.García p0000Vogelbach ph1000
Rondón ph1000
Gallegos p0000

St. Louis0000104218
Milwaukee4001000005

E_Boxberger (1). DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Piña (6). 3B_Carlson (4). HR_Goldschmidt 2 (29), Taylor 2 (12). SF_Molina (3).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Wainwright445521
Kim220022
McFarland W,4-1110001
L.García H,12110001
Gallegos S,12-20100002
Milwaukee
Houser651123
Cousins1-313321
Boxberger BS,4-92-311101
Ashby L,3-1223213

HBP_Houser (Sosa).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, John Libka; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:31. A_30,804 (41,900).

