|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|6
|5
|8
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.291
|O'Neill lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Carlson rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Sosa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Wainwright p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|a-Carpenter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Kim p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|c-Nootbaar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|L.García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Rondón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|4
|7
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Escobar 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Taylor rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.247
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Piña c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Houser p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.075
|b-A.García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Ashby p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|421_8
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|400
|100
|000_5
|8
|1
a-walked for Wainwright in the 5th. b-grounded out for Houser in the 6th. c-walked for Kim in the 7th. d-flied out for L.García in the 9th. e-struck out for Ashby in the 9th.
E_Boxberger (1). LOB_St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Piña (6). 3B_Carlson (4). HR_Goldschmidt (28), off Boxberger; Goldschmidt (29), off Ashby; Taylor 2 (12), off Wainwright. RBIs_Molina 2 (64), Edman (53), Goldschmidt 3 (93), Taylor 5 (42). SF_Molina.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Edman 2); Milwaukee 3 (Urías 2, A.García). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 4.
GIDP_Molina, Goldschmidt, Piña.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Sosa, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 2 (Urías, Wong, Escobar; Wong, Escobar).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|4
|4
|5
|5
|2
|1
|78
|3.05
|Kim
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|38
|3.56
|McFarland, W, 4-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.45
|L.García, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.73
|Gallegos, S, 12-20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.18
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|81
|3.34
|Cousins
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|17
|2.70
|Boxberger, BS, 4-9
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.47
|Ashby, L, 3-1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|37
|3.21
Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 3-3. HBP_Houser (Sosa). PB_Piña (3).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, John Libka; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:31. A_30,804 (41,900).