St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3289658
Edman 2b410111.264
Goldschmidt 1b523300.291
O'Neill lf500003.279
Arenado 3b310010.256
Carlson rf423000.262
Molina c301201.254
Sosa ss311002.276
Bader cf311011.252
Wainwright p100000.125
a-Carpenter ph000010.175
Kim p000000.115
c-Nootbaar ph000010.200
McFarland p000000---
L.García p000000---
d-Rondón ph100000.265
Gallegos p000000---

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3458547
Wong 2b511001.273
Adames ss502001.290
Yelich lf300011.242
Escobar 1b310010.246
Urías 3b310011.249
Taylor rf422501.247
Cain cf402001.255
Piña c401000.196
Houser p100010.075
b-A.García ph100000.269
Cousins p000000---
Boxberger p000000---
Ashby p000000.000
e-Vogelbach ph100001.208

St. Louis000010421_890
Milwaukee400100000_581

a-walked for Wainwright in the 5th. b-grounded out for Houser in the 6th. c-walked for Kim in the 7th. d-flied out for L.García in the 9th. e-struck out for Ashby in the 9th.

E_Boxberger (1). LOB_St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Piña (6). 3B_Carlson (4). HR_Goldschmidt (28), off Boxberger; Goldschmidt (29), off Ashby; Taylor 2 (12), off Wainwright. RBIs_Molina 2 (64), Edman (53), Goldschmidt 3 (93), Taylor 5 (42). SF_Molina.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Edman 2); Milwaukee 3 (Urías 2, A.García). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 4.

GIDP_Molina, Goldschmidt, Piña.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Sosa, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 2 (Urías, Wong, Escobar; Wong, Escobar).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright445521783.05
Kim220022383.56
McFarland, W, 4-1110001152.45
L.García, H, 12110001152.73
Gallegos, S, 12-20100002193.18
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser651123813.34
Cousins1-313321172.70
Boxberger, BS, 4-92-311101143.47
Ashby, L, 3-1223213373.21

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 3-3. HBP_Houser (Sosa). PB_Piña (3).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, John Libka; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:31. A_30,804 (41,900).

