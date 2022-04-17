|St. Louis
|1
|7
|0
|—
|8
|Nashville
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Nashville, Cousins 9 (Borowiecki, Kunin), 4:16. 2, St. Louis, Schenn 23 (Perron, O'Reilly), 17:41 (pp). Penalties_Borowiecki, NSH (Interference), 17:35.
Second Period_3, St. Louis, Tarasenko 33 (Parayko, O'Reilly), 1:11. 4, St. Louis, Rosen 1 (Thomas, Tarasenko), 4:24. 5, St. Louis, Kyrou 24 (Buchnevich, Parayko), 9:29. 6, St. Louis, Rosen 2 (Tarasenko, Faulk), 12:10. 7, St. Louis, Walker 8 (Brown, Joshua), 12:49. 8, St. Louis, Schenn 24 (Barbashev, Rosen), 16:27. 9, Nashville, Kunin 13 (Cousins, Ekholm), 18:47. 10, St. Louis, Kyrou 25 (Barbashev), 19:13. Penalties_None.
Third Period_11, Nashville, Fabbro 2 (Forsberg, Duchene), 12:09. Penalties_Joshua, STL (Delay of Game), 2:20; Tarasenko, STL (Slashing), 16:45.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-16-7_33. Nashville 13-13-10_36.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 1; Nashville 0 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 16-13-4 (36 shots-33 saves). Nashville, Saros 37-24-3 (20-16).
A_17,277 (17,113). T_2:31.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jonny Murray.
