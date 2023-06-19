|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|4
|9
|Donovan lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.275
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.201
|Walker dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|DeJong ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Edman cf
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.240
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|1
|6
|Thomas rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|García 2b
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.280
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Abrams ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|St. Louis
|002
|040
|200_8
|11
|0
|Washington
|320
|000
|100_6
|11
|0
LOB_St. Louis 6, Washington 4. 2B_DeJong (6), Thomas 2 (19), Meneses (17), García (9), Robles (5). 3B_Edman (3). HR_Donovan (7), off Gray; Goldschmidt (13), off Gray. RBIs_Edman (27), Goldschmidt 2 (37), Donovan 3 (21), Arenado (49), Contreras (29), García 4 (33), Dickerson 2 (13). SB_Thomas (7), Abrams (7). SF_García.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Walker, Goldschmidt); Washington 2 (Thomas, Candelario). RISP_St. Louis 5 for 8; Washington 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_García. LIDP_Nootbaar, Abrams. GIDP_Contreras.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt, DeJong, Goldschmidt); Washington 2 (Abrams, García, Smith; Smith).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, W, 4-5
|6
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|1
|5
|99
|4.95
|Cabrera, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.27
|Gallegos, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.77
|Hicks, S, 3-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.02
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 4-6
|5
|9
|6
|6
|1
|6
|102
|3.64
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.93
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|30
|3.69
|Kuhl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|7.71
|Finnegan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.23
Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 2-1. HBP_Flaherty (Thomas), Kuhl (Donovan). WP_Flaherty.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:42. A_19,997 (41,376).
