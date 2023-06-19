St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36811849
Donovan lf411301.267
Goldschmidt 1b512200.289
Nootbaar rf410012.259
Arenado 3b401111.275
Contreras c501101.201
Walker dh402002.302
Gorman 2b400001.231
DeJong ss422001.235
Edman cf232120.240

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34611616
Thomas rf422002.290
García 2b301400.280
Candelario 3b412000.260
Meneses dh411002.299
Ruiz c400001.235
Dickerson lf401200.271
Smith 1b401000.265
Robles cf401001.291
Abrams ss322010.221

St. Louis002040200_8110
Washington320000100_6110

LOB_St. Louis 6, Washington 4. 2B_DeJong (6), Thomas 2 (19), Meneses (17), García (9), Robles (5). 3B_Edman (3). HR_Donovan (7), off Gray; Goldschmidt (13), off Gray. RBIs_Edman (27), Goldschmidt 2 (37), Donovan 3 (21), Arenado (49), Contreras (29), García 4 (33), Dickerson 2 (13). SB_Thomas (7), Abrams (7). SF_García.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Walker, Goldschmidt); Washington 2 (Thomas, Candelario). RISP_St. Louis 5 for 8; Washington 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_García. LIDP_Nootbaar, Abrams. GIDP_Contreras.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt, DeJong, Goldschmidt); Washington 2 (Abrams, García, Smith; Smith).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty, W, 4-561-3106615994.95
Cabrera, H, 42-30000055.27
Gallegos, H, 7100000103.77
Hicks, S, 3-5110001154.02
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 4-65966161023.64
Weems100002141.93
Edwards Jr.122221303.69
Kuhl100010177.71
Finnegan10000054.23

Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 2-1. HBP_Flaherty (Thomas), Kuhl (Donovan). WP_Flaherty.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:42. A_19,997 (41,376).

