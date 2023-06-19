St. LouisWashington
Totals368118Totals346116
Donovan lf4113Thomas rf4220
Goldschmidt 1b5122García 2b3014
Nootbaar rf4100Candelario 3b4120
Arenado 3b4011Meneses dh4110
Contreras c5011Ruiz c4000
Walker dh4020Dickerson lf4012
Gorman 2b4000Smith 1b4010
DeJong ss4220Robles cf4010
Edman cf2321Abrams ss3220

St. Louis0020402008
Washington3200001006

DP_St. Louis 1, Washington 2. LOB_St. Louis 6, Washington 4. 2B_DeJong (6), Thomas 2 (19), Meneses (17), García (9), Robles (5). 3B_Edman (3). HR_Donovan (7), Goldschmidt (13). SB_Thomas (7), Abrams (7). SF_García (5).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Flaherty W,4-561-3106615
Cabrera H,42-300000
Gallegos H,7100000
Hicks S,3-5110001
Washington
Gray L,4-6596616
Weems100002
Edwards Jr.122221
Kuhl100010
Finnegan100000

HBP_Flaherty (Thomas), Kuhl (Donovan). WP_Flaherty.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:42. A_19,997 (41,376).

