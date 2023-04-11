St. LouisColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals369119Totals376126
Donovan lf3200Profar lf3110
Edman ss4231Bryant rf5120
Goldschmidt 1b4212McMahon 2b5123
Arenado 3b4023Cron 1b5111
Contreras c3000Moustakas dh4110
O'Neill cf5011Díaz c4121
Walker rf5110Castro 3b4010
Yepez dh4121Daza cf3011
Motter 2b2000Tovar ss4010
Gorman ph-2b2111

St. Louis1010004039
Colorado0001500006

E_Arenado (1), Contreras (1), McMahon (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Colorado 2. LOB_St. Louis 7, Colorado 8. 2B_Edman (1), Arenado (2), Moustakas (1). HR_Edman (1), Yepez (1), Gorman (3), Díaz (2), McMahon (3), Cron (4). SF_Daza (1). S_Edman (1).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Mikolas5106623
Cabrera12-300003
Gallegos W,1-011-300002
Helsley S,2-3120002
Colorado
Freeland662225
Bird2-313010
Lamet BS,0-111-311113
Johnson L,0-12-333320
Seabold1-300000

WP_Mikolas.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:37. A_25,399 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

