|Pittsburgh
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|31
|9
|8
|9
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Chavis ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O'Neill lf
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Hayes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Castillo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gamel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Park 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|St. Louis
|130
|001
|04x
|—
|9
E_Newman (1), Crowe (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 3. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_Carlson (1), Bader (1). HR_O'Neill (1), Edman (1), Arenado (1). SB_Goldschmidt (1). SF_Carlson (1), O'Neill (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Brubaker L,0-1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Crowe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Underwood Jr.
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Stratton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|Wainwright W,1-0
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Wittgren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Helsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Underwood Jr. pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Fletcher (Carlson). WP_Wainwright.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:08. A_46,256 (45,494).
