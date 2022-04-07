PittsburghSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30060Totals31989
Vogelbach dh3000Carlson rf3211
Chavis ph-dh1000Goldschmidt 1b1210
Reynolds cf4010O'Neill lf3125
Hayes 3b1000Arenado 3b4112
Castillo 3b3000Pujols dh5000
Tsutsugo 1b3020DeJong ss3000
VanMeter ph1000Molina c4000
Newman ss4010Bader cf4220
Tucker rf3000Edman 2b4111
Gamel lf2000
Pérez c2010
Park 2b3010

Pittsburgh0000000000
St. Louis13000104x9

E_Newman (1), Crowe (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 3. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_Carlson (1), Bader (1). HR_O'Neill (1), Edman (1), Arenado (1). SB_Goldschmidt (1). SF_Carlson (1), O'Neill (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Brubaker L,0-1344432
Crowe200023
Underwood Jr.011100
Hembree100020
Stratton100000
Fletcher134400
St. Louis
Wainwright W,1-0650006
Wittgren110000
Cabrera100022
Helsley100001

Underwood Jr. pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Fletcher (Carlson). WP_Wainwright.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:08. A_46,256 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you