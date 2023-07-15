WashingtonSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals366116Totals389179
Abrams ss4221Donovan dh5112
Thomas rf4110Goldschmidt 1b5121
Meneses dh4011Nootbaar cf5020
Garrett lf5000Arenado 3b3122
Vargas 3b4112Walker rf5110
Smith 1b4020Burleson lf4231
Adams c4021Gorman 2b4222
Call cf3111DeJong ss4011
Chavis 2b3110Herrera c3130
Alu ph-2b1000

Washington0021100026
St. Louis04003101x9

DP_Washington 2, St. Louis 0. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 8. 2B_Chavis (1), Smith 2 (10), Thomas (24), Vargas (6), Gorman (13), Goldschmidt (21). 3B_Donovan (1). HR_Call (6), Abrams (8), Burleson (6), Arenado (20). SF_Meneses (2), Arenado (6). S_Abrams (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Irvin364413
Willingham L,0-112-321101
Ferrer1-342200
Espino352200
St. Louis
Matz41-344434
Hudson W,1-031-340002
Cabrera11-332203

HBP_Irvin (Herrera), Hudson (Call). WP_Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:58. A_41,900 (44,494).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you