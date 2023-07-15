|Washington
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|38
|9
|17
|9
|Abrams ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Donovan dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Nootbaar cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Garrett lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Walker rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Burleson lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Adams c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gorman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Call cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Chavis 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Herrera c
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Alu ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|002
|110
|002
|—
|6
|St. Louis
|040
|031
|01x
|—
|9
DP_Washington 2, St. Louis 0. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 8. 2B_Chavis (1), Smith 2 (10), Thomas (24), Vargas (6), Gorman (13), Goldschmidt (21). 3B_Donovan (1). HR_Call (6), Abrams (8), Burleson (6), Arenado (20). SF_Meneses (2), Arenado (6). S_Abrams (2).
HBP_Irvin (Herrera), Hudson (Call). WP_Hudson.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:58. A_41,900 (44,494).
