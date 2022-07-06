Braves fifth. Marcell Ozuna homers to left field. Eddie Rosario homers to right field. Orlando Arcia lines out to deep left field to Brendan Donovan. Michael Harris II grounds out to shallow infield, Miles Mikolas to Paul Goldschmidt. Ronald Acuna Jr. strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Cardinals 0.
Braves sixth. Dansby Swanson flies out to deep left field to Brendan Donovan. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Austin Riley doubles to center field. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to deep left field. Austin Riley scores. Marcell Ozuna pops out to shallow infield to Andrew Knizner.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Cardinals 0.
