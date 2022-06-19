Red sox second. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shortstop, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Trevor Story homers to right field. Christian Vazquez pops out to shallow infield to Paul Goldschmidt.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 1, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals fourth. Tyler O'Neill singles to left field. Dylan Carlson flies out to deep left field to Alex Verdugo. Albert Pujols strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Tyler O'Neill scores. Ivan Herrera strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 1, Red sox 1.
Red sox fifth. Alex Verdugo singles to center field. Trevor Story grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Christian Vazquez lines out to right field to Dylan Carlson. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to shallow center field. Alex Verdugo scores. Bobby Dalbec strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Cardinals 1.
Red sox seventh. Christian Vazquez doubles to right field. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt. Christian Vazquez to third. Bobby Dalbec strikes out swinging. Rob Refsnyder singles to center field. Christian Vazquez scores. Rafael Devers walks. Rob Refsnyder to second. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 3, Cardinals 1.
Red sox eighth. Xander Bogaerts called out on strikes. Alex Verdugo singles to shallow center field. Trevor Story walks. Alex Verdugo to second. Christian Vazquez homers to center field. Trevor Story scores. Alex Verdugo scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. lines out to shallow right field to Paul Goldschmidt. Bobby Dalbec singles to shallow center field. Rob Refsnyder strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 6, Cardinals 1.
Cardinals ninth. Tyler O'Neill doubles to deep center field. Dylan Carlson grounds out to shallow right field to Bobby Dalbec. Edmundo Sosa to third. Nolan Gorman pinch-hitting for Albert Pujols. Nolan Gorman walks. Harrison Bader flies out to shallow center field to Alex Verdugo. Juan Yepez pinch-hitting for Ivan Herrera. Juan Yepez homers to left field. Nolan Gorman scores. Edmundo Sosa scores. Tommy Edman singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Rafael Devers. Brendan Donovan strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 6, Cardinals 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.