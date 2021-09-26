Cardinals third. Jake Woodford strikes out swinging. Tommy Edman flies out to left center field to Nick Martini. Paul Goldschmidt homers to center field. Tyler O'Neill singles to left field. Nolan Arenado walks. Tyler O'Neill to second. Dylan Carlson called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 1, Cubs 0.
Cubs fourth. Willson Contreras walks. Matt Duffy singles to shallow right field. Willson Contreras to second. Nick Martini lines out to shortstop to Paul DeJong. Sergio Alcantara doubles to left field. Matt Duffy to third. Willson Contreras scores. David Bote out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Dylan Carlson. Sergio Alcantara to third. Matt Duffy scores. Adbert Alzolay strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Cardinals 1.
Cardinals eighth. Nolan Arenado flies out to shallow center field to Rafael Ortega. Dylan Carlson grounds out to shortstop, Matt Duffy to Frank Schwindel. Harrison Bader homers to left field. Paul DeJong flies out to shallow left field to Sergio Alcantara.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 2, Cubs 2.
Cardinals ninth. Andrew Knizner walks. Lars Nootbaar singles to shallow infield. Andrew Knizner to second. Tommy Edman out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Codi Heuer to David Bote. Lars Nootbaar to second. Andrew Knizner to third. Paul Goldschmidt is intentionally walked. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Lars Nootbaar to third. Andrew Knizner scores. Tyler O'Neill grounds out to shallow infield, Codi Heuer to Frank Schwindel. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Lars Nootbaar scores. Nolan Arenado is intentionally walked. Jose Rondon pinch-hitting for Genesis Cabrera. Jose Rondon strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 4, Cubs 2.