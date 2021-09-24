Cardinals third. Andrew Knizner flies out to deep center field to Trayce Thompson. J.A. Happ walks. Tommy Edman reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. J.A. Happ out at second. Paul Goldschmidt homers to center field. Tommy Edman scores. Tyler O'Neill flies out to shallow center field to Trayce Thompson.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 2, Cubs 0.
Cardinals fifth. Harrison Bader doubles to deep left field. Andrew Knizner called out on strikes. Jose Rondon pinch-hitting for J.A. Happ. Jose Rondon homers to center field. Harrison Bader scores. Tommy Edman singles to shallow center field. Paul Goldschmidt flies out to right field to Ian Happ. Tyler O'Neill homers to left field. Tommy Edman scores. Nolan Arenado singles to right field. Dylan Carlson strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 6, Cubs 0.
Cardinals sixth. Edmundo Sosa hit by pitch. Harrison Bader singles to center field. Paul DeJong to second. Andrew Knizner flies out to deep center field to Trayce Thompson. Paul DeJong to third. Lars Nootbaar reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Harrison Bader to second. Paul DeJong out at home. Tommy Edman singles to left field. Lars Nootbaar to second. Harrison Bader scores. Paul Goldschmidt singles to deep right field. Tommy Edman to third. Lars Nootbaar scores. Tyler O'Neill grounds out to shallow infield, David Bote to Frank Schwindel.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 8, Cubs 0.
Cubs sixth. Greg Deichmann pinch-hitting for Tommy Nance. Greg Deichmann strikes out swinging. Patrick Wisdom strikes out swinging. Matt Duffy walks. Sergio Alcantara pinch-hitting for Nico Hoerner. Sergio Alcantara homers to center field. Matt Duffy scores. David Bote singles to center field. Trayce Thompson walks. David Bote to second. Austin Romine pinch-hitting for Nick Martini. Austin Romine doubles to deep center field. Trayce Thompson scores. David Bote scores. Willson Contreras doubles to deep right field. Austin Romine scores. Frank Schwindel lines out to deep right field to Lars Nootbaar.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 8, Cubs 5.