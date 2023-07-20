Cardinals first. Lars Nootbaar called out on strikes. Paul Goldschmidt singles to shallow infield. Nolan Gorman lines out to shortstop to Patrick Wisdom. Nolan Arenado reaches on error. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Fielding error by Patrick Wisdom. Willson Contreras doubles to deep left field. Nolan Arenado to third. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Alec Burleson grounds out to shallow right field, Christopher Morel to Trey Mancini.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Cardinals 1, Cubs 0.
Cardinals fourth. Tyler O'Neill doubles to shallow right field. Jordan Walker homers to center field. Tyler O'Neill scores. Paul DeJong flies out to right field to Seiya Suzuki. Lars Nootbaar singles to right field. Paul Goldschmidt singles to shortstop. Nolan Gorman strikes out swinging. Nolan Arenado doubles to deep right center field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Lars Nootbaar scores. Willson Contreras walks. Alec Burleson lines out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 5, Cubs 0.
Cubs fourth. Seiya Suzuki doubles to shallow right field. Ian Happ flies out to right field to Jordan Walker. Cody Bellinger grounds out to second base, Nolan Gorman to Alec Burleson. Seiya Suzuki to third. Yan Gomes triples to right field. Seiya Suzuki scores. Christopher Morel walks. Patrick Wisdom flies out to center field to Lars Nootbaar.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 5, Cubs 1.
Cardinals fifth. Tyler O'Neill grounds out to third base, Patrick Wisdom to Trey Mancini. Jordan Walker singles to center field. Paul DeJong homers to right field. Jordan Walker scores. Lars Nootbaar flies out to deep left field to Ian Happ. Paul Goldschmidt lines out to right center field to Cody Bellinger.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 7, Cubs 1.
Cubs seventh. Yan Gomes triples to deep right field. Christopher Morel grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Alec Burleson. Yan Gomes scores. Patrick Wisdom hit by pitch. Trey Mancini reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Patrick Wisdom out at second. Miguel Amaya walks. Trey Mancini to second. Nico Hoerner walks. Miguel Amaya to second. Trey Mancini to third. Seiya Suzuki lines out to left center field to Tyler O'Neill.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 7, Cubs 2.
