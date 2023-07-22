Cardinals first. Lars Nootbaar homers to center field. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shallow infield, Michael Fulmer to Cody Bellinger. Nolan Gorman singles to deep right field. Nolan Arenado walks. Nolan Gorman to second. Willson Contreras grounds out to shortstop. Nolan Arenado out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 1, Cubs 0.
Cubs second. Seiya Suzuki flies out to center field to Lars Nootbaar. Dansby Swanson doubles to deep right field. Christopher Morel singles to left field. Dansby Swanson scores. Yan Gomes grounds out to shortstop, Jose Fermin to Paul Goldschmidt. Christopher Morel to second. Miles Mastrobuoni pops out to Jose Fermin.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 1, Cubs 1.
Cardinals third. Lars Nootbaar doubles to deep right field. Paul Goldschmidt singles to deep right center field. Lars Nootbaar scores. Nolan Gorman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Fielding error by Drew Smyly. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shallow infield, Drew Smyly to Nico Hoerner to Cody Bellinger. Nolan Gorman to second. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Willson Contreras out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Seiya Suzuki. Nolan Gorman to third. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Tyler O'Neill called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cardinals 3, Cubs 1.
Cubs third. Mike Tauchman flies out to deep center field to Lars Nootbaar. Nico Hoerner singles to right field. Ian Happ singles to left field. Nico Hoerner to second. Cody Bellinger singles to shallow center field. Ian Happ to third. Nico Hoerner scores. Seiya Suzuki strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson singles to shallow center field. Cody Bellinger to third. Ian Happ scores.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 3, Cubs 3.
Cardinals fifth. Lars Nootbaar called out on strikes. Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging. Nolan Gorman homers to center field. Nolan Arenado singles to center field. Willson Contreras doubles to deep left center field. Nolan Arenado scores. Tyler O'Neill walks. Jordan Walker strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 5, Cubs 3.
Cubs fifth. Nico Hoerner doubles to deep left field. Ian Happ doubles to left field. Nico Hoerner to third. Cody Bellinger grounds out to second base, Nolan Gorman to Paul Goldschmidt. Ian Happ to third. Nico Hoerner scores. Seiya Suzuki singles to center field. Ian Happ scores. Dansby Swanson pops out to shortstop to Paul DeJong. Christopher Morel walks. Seiya Suzuki to second. Yan Gomes reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Christopher Morel out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 5, Cubs 5.
Cardinals sixth. Paul DeJong lines out to shallow left field to Miles Mastrobuoni. Jose Fermin lines out to center field to Mike Tauchman. Lars Nootbaar singles to shallow center field. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Nolan Gorman walks. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Lars Nootbaar to third. Nolan Gorman to second. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Lars Nootbaar scores. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Cody Bellinger.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.
Cubs sixth. Patrick Wisdom pinch-hitting for Miles Mastrobuoni. Patrick Wisdom called out on strikes. Mike Tauchman singles to left field. Nico Hoerner walks. Ian Happ walks. Nico Hoerner to second. Mike Tauchman to third. Cody Bellinger singles to right field. Ian Happ to third. Nico Hoerner scores. Mike Tauchman scores. Seiya Suzuki singles to left field. Cody Bellinger to second. Ian Happ scores. Dansby Swanson hit by pitch. Seiya Suzuki to second. Cody Bellinger to third. Christopher Morel strikes out swinging. Yan Gomes strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cubs 8, Cardinals 6.
