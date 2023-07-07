Cardinals second. Nolan Gorman strikes out swinging. Jordan Walker doubles to deep left field. Paul DeJong strikes out swinging. Ivan Herrera doubles to center field. Jordan Walker scores. Dylan Carlson singles to left field. Ivan Herrera scores. Brendan Donovan singles to right field. Dylan Carlson to second. Paul Goldschmidt flies out to right field to Zach Remillard.
2 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Cardinals 2, White sox 0.
Cardinals third. Lars Nootbaar singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Zach Remillard. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Lars Nootbaar scores. Nolan Gorman singles to shallow right field. Jordan Walker called out on strikes. Paul DeJong strikes out swinging. Ivan Herrera singles to shortstop. Nolan Gorman scores. Dylan Carlson lines out to deep center field to Luis Robert Jr..
3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cardinals 5, White sox 0.
White sox fifth. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt. Jake Burger homers to center field. Zach Remillard doubles to shallow left field. Elvis Andrus grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Zach Remillard to third. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 5, White sox 1.
White sox sixth. Tim Anderson singles to shallow infield. Luis Robert Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tim Anderson to second. Fielding error by Nolan Gorman. Eloy Jimenez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Luis Robert Jr. out at second. Tim Anderson to third. Andrew Vaughn doubles to right field. Eloy Jimenez to third. Tim Anderson scores. Yasmani Grandal hit by pitch. Jake Burger doubles to left field. Yasmani Grandal to third. Andrew Vaughn scores. Eloy Jimenez scores. Zach Remillard singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Jake Burger scores. Yasmani Grandal scores. Oscar Colas pinch-hitting for Elvis Andrus. Oscar Colas strikes out swinging. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Gorman to Paul Goldschmidt.
5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. White sox 6, Cardinals 5.
Cardinals seventh. Lars Nootbaar singles to shallow center field. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Lars Nootbaar scores. Nolan Gorman flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Jordan Walker lines out to center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Paul DeJong strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 7, White sox 6.
White sox seventh. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging. Luis Robert Jr. homers to left field. Eloy Jimenez singles to shortstop. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging. Yasmani Grandal walks. Eloy Jimenez to second. Jake Burger walks. Yasmani Grandal to second. Eloy Jimenez to third. Zach Remillard walks. Jake Burger to second. Yasmani Grandal to third. Eloy Jimenez scores. Oscar Colas strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 8, Cardinals 7.
