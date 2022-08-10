Rockies first. Charlie Blackmon flies out to deep center field to Dylan Carlson. Jose Iglesias singles to left field. Brendan Rodgers singles to deep right field. Jose Iglesias to second. C.J. Cron homers to left field. Brendan Rodgers scores. Jose Iglesias scores. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow infield. Elehuris Montero reaches on error. Randal Grichuk to second. Fielding error by Nolan Arenado. Elias Diaz flies out to right field to Lars Nootbaar.
3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rockies 3, Cardinals 0.
Rockies third. Ryan McMahon grounds out to shallow infield, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Randal Grichuk singles to center field. Elehuris Montero singles to center field. Randal Grichuk to third. Elias Diaz doubles to deep right field. Elehuris Montero to third. Randal Grichuk scores. Sam Hilliard singles to center field. Elias Diaz out at home. Elehuris Montero scores. Charlie Blackmon singles to right field. Sam Hilliard to third. Jose Iglesias singles to shallow left field. Charlie Blackmon to third. Sam Hilliard scores. Brendan Rodgers singles to shallow infield. Jose Iglesias to second. Charlie Blackmon scores. C.J. Cron doubles to deep right field. Brendan Rodgers scores. Jose Iglesias scores. Ryan McMahon walks. Randal Grichuk homers to center field. Ryan McMahon scores. C.J. Cron scores. Elehuris Montero strikes out swinging.
9 runs, 9 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 12, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals fifth. Lars Nootbaar walks. Paul DeJong homers to left field. Lars Nootbaar scores. Andrew Knizner strikes out swinging. Tommy Edman grounds out to second base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Dylan Carlson flies out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 12, Cardinals 2.
Cardinals sixth. Nolan Gorman doubles to deep left center field. Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging. Nolan Arenado doubles to deep left field. Nolan Gorman scores. Tyler O'Neill lines out to right field to Charlie Blackmon. Lars Nootbaar walks. Paul DeJong hit by pitch. Lars Nootbaar to second. Nolan Arenado to third. Andrew Knizner singles to center field. Paul DeJong to second. Lars Nootbaar scores. Nolan Arenado scores. Tommy Edman singles to shallow infield. Andrew Knizner to second. Paul DeJong to third. Dylan Carlson strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 12, Cardinals 5.
Rockies sixth. Randal Grichuk singles to center field. Elehuris Montero singles to right center field. Randal Grichuk to second. Elias Diaz doubles to deep right center field. Elehuris Montero to third. Randal Grichuk scores. Sam Hilliard called out on strikes. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to second base, T.J. McFarland to Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Elias Diaz to third. Elehuris Montero scores. Jose Iglesias grounds out to first base, Paul Goldschmidt to T.J. McFarland.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 14, Cardinals 5.
Rockies seventh. Brendan Rodgers walks. C.J. Cron flies out to shallow left field to Paul DeJong. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Brendan Rodgers scores. Randal Grichuk singles to left field. Elehuris Montero reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Randal Grichuk out at second. Elias Diaz lines out to center field to Dylan Carlson.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 16, Cardinals 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.