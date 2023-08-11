Royals first. Maikel Garcia singles to left center field. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to shallow infield. Maikel Garcia to second. Michael Massey flies out to deep right field to Jordan Walker. Maikel Garcia to third. Salvador Perez doubles. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Maikel Garcia scores. MJ Melendez doubles to deep right center field. Salvador Perez scores. Edward Olivares singles to center field. MJ Melendez scores. Matt Beaty grounds out to first base. Edward Olivares out at second.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 4, Cardinals 0.
Royals second. Nelson Velazquez homers to center field. Kyle Isbel singles to second base. Maikel Garcia singles to shallow center field. Kyle Isbel to second. Bobby Witt Jr. homers to left field. Maikel Garcia scores. Kyle Isbel scores. Michael Massey flies out to deep left field to Tyler O'Neill. Salvador Perez homers to right field. MJ Melendez strikes out swinging. Edward Olivares grounds out to shortstop, Nolan Arenado to Alec Burleson.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 9, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals third. Lars Nootbaar singles to left field. Paul Goldschmidt flies out to center field to Kyle Isbel. Nolan Arenado reaches on error. Lars Nootbaar to second. Fielding error by Matt Duffy. Nolan Gorman walks. Nolan Arenado to second. Lars Nootbaar to third. Willson Contreras doubles to deep left field. Nolan Gorman scores. Nolan Arenado scores. Lars Nootbaar scores. Tyler O'Neill lines out to left field to MJ Melendez. Alec Burleson grounds out to shallow infield, Angel Zerpa to Matt Beaty.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 9, Cardinals 3.
Cardinals fifth. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr. to Matt Beaty. Nolan Gorman called out on strikes. Willson Contreras singles to shallow center field. Tyler O'Neill homers to center field. Willson Contreras scores. Alec Burleson lines out to deep center field to Kyle Isbel.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 9, Cardinals 5.
Cardinals sixth. Jordan Walker grounds out to shortstop, Matt Duffy to Matt Beaty. Tommy Edman doubles to deep right field. Lars Nootbaar doubles to right center field, tagged out at third, James McArthur to Matt Duffy. Tommy Edman scores. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Beaty to James McArthur.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 9, Cardinals 6.
Royals seventh. Michael Massey doubles to center field. Salvador Perez singles to deep right field, tagged out at second, Jordan Walker to Tommy Edman. Michael Massey scores. MJ Melendez grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Gorman to Alec Burleson. Edward Olivares grounds out to shortstop, Tommy Edman to Alec Burleson.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 10, Cardinals 6.
Royals eighth. Matt Beaty grounds out to shallow infield, Andre Pallante to Alec Burleson. Nelson Velazquez singles to shortstop. Kyle Isbel walks. Matt Duffy singles to left field. Kyle Isbel scores. Dairon Blanco scores. Bobby Witt Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Matt Duffy out at second. Michael Massey reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Bobby Witt Jr. out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 12, Cardinals 6.
Cardinals ninth. Nolan Gorman hit by pitch. Willson Contreras homers to left field. Nolan Gorman scores. Tyler O'Neill singles to shallow infield. Alec Burleson lines out to shortstop to Bobby Witt Jr.. Jordan Walker grounds out to shallow infield. Tyler O'Neill out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 12, Cardinals 8.
