Dodgers second. Miguel Vargas grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. James Outman singles to left center field. Trayce Thompson strikes out swinging. James Outman steals second, advances to third. Throwing error by Andrew Knizner. Austin Barnes singles to center field. James Outman scores. Mookie Betts flies out to center field to Dylan Carlson.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Cardinals 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.