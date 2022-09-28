Brewers third. Victor Caratini lines out to center field to Ben DeLuzio. Tyrone Taylor doubles to deep left center field. Andrew McCutchen walks. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Hunter Renfroe singles to left center field. Andrew McCutchen to second. Tyrone Taylor scores. Mike Brosseau flies out to deep center field to Ben DeLuzio.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Cardinals 0.
Brewers sixth. Hunter Renfroe pops out to shallow right field to Alec Burleson. Kolten Wong pinch-hitting for Mike Brosseau. Kolten Wong strikes out on a foul tip. Luis Urias singles to center field. Rowdy Tellez walks. Luis Urias to second. Keston Hiura doubles to deep left center field. Rowdy Tellez to third. Luis Urias scores. Victor Caratini grounds out to shallow infield, Steven Matz to Alec Burleson.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals seventh. Andrew Knizner homers to center field. Ben DeLuzio doubles to deep center field. Brendan Donovan walks. Dylan Carlson grounds out to first base, Rowdy Tellez to Matt Bush. Brendan Donovan to second. Ben DeLuzio to third. Lars Nootbaar pinch-hitting for Paul Goldschmidt. Lars Nootbaar is intentionally walked. Juan Yepez grounds out to shortstop. Lars Nootbaar out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Cardinals 1.
Brewers eighth. Kolten Wong walks. Luis Urias doubles to left field. Kolten Wong to third. Rowdy Tellez walks. Christian Yelich pinch-hitting for Keston Hiura. Christian Yelich walks. Rowdy Tellez to second. Luis Urias to third. Kolten Wong scores. Victor Caratini doubles to deep left center field. Christian Yelich to third. Rowdy Tellez scores. Luis Urias scores. Tyrone Taylor strikes out swinging. Garrett Mitchell strikes out swinging. Willy Adames strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 5, Cardinals 1.
