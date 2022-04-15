Cardinals first. Dylan Carlson flies out to deep left field to Andrew McCutchen. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shortstop, Jace Peterson to Rowdy Tellez. Tyler O'Neill doubles to shallow left field. Nolan Arenado walks. Lars Nootbaar walks. Nolan Arenado to second. Harrison Bader singles to shallow center field. Lars Nootbaar to third. Nolan Arenado scores. Tyler O'Neill scores. Andrew Knizner singles to shallow right field. Harrison Bader scores. Lars Nootbaar scores. Edmundo Sosa singles to left field. Andrew Knizner to second. Tommy Edman strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 4, Brewers 0.
Cardinals second. Dylan Carlson hit by pitch. Paul Goldschmidt doubles. Dylan Carlson scores. Tyler O'Neill strikes out swinging. Nolan Arenado singles to shallow left field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Lars Nootbaar strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader grounds out to shallow infield, Freddy Peralta to Rowdy Tellez.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 6, Brewers 0.
Cardinals fifth. Andrew Knizner strikes out swinging. Edmundo Sosa singles to shallow infield. Tommy Edman homers to center field. Edmundo Sosa scores. Dylan Carlson grounds out to first base to Rowdy Tellez. Paul Goldschmidt lines out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 8, Brewers 0.
Brewers seventh. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging. Andrew McCutchen singles to shallow right field. Rowdy Tellez lines out to center field to Harrison Bader. Hunter Renfroe singles to right field. Andrew McCutchen to second. Omar Narvaez singles to right field. Hunter Renfroe to third. Andrew McCutchen scores. Tyrone Taylor hit by pitch. Omar Narvaez to second. Jace Peterson flies out to shallow infield to Edmundo Sosa.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 8, Brewers 1.
Cardinals ninth. Tyler O'Neill singles to shallow center field. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Tyler O'Neill scores. Lars Nootbaar walks. Harrison Bader lines out to shortstop to Kolten Wong. Andrew Knizner singles to shallow center field. Lars Nootbaar to second. Edmundo Sosa lines out to shortstop to Kolten Wong. Tommy Edman walks. Andrew Knizner to second. Lars Nootbaar to third. Dylan Carlson reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Tommy Edman out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Cardinals 10, Brewers 1.
