BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.161.2573135001337000
Yepez1.0001.000111001200000
Gorman1.0001.000101000100000
Nootbaar.333.500301000011000
Edman.333.333301000001000
Arenado.250.250411000000000
Pujols.000.000400000000000
Molina.000.000400000002000
Goldschmidt.000.250300000001000
Donovan.000.000300000001000
Dickerson.000.000200000001000
DeLuzio.000.000000000000000
DeJong.000.000100000000000
Carlson.000.500210000020000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals016.001109.0566047
Gallegos000.001001.1000011
Hicks000.001000.2000000
Quintana000.001105.1200013
Pallante0027.001000.2222001
Helsley0136.001001.0144022

