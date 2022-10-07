|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.161
|.257
|31
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Yepez
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gorman
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molina
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DeLuzio
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.000
|.500
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|6.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|5
|6
|6
|0
|4
|7
|Gallegos
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hicks
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quintana
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Pallante
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Helsley
|0
|1
|36.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|2
|2
