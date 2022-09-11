Pirates third. Greg Allen singles to right field. Jason Delay singles to shallow right field. Greg Allen to third. Oneil Cruz reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jason Delay out at second. Greg Allen scores. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Oneil Cruz steals second. Rodolfo Castro pops out to second base to Nolan Gorman.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 1, Cardinals 0.
Pirates seventh. Jack Suwinski homers to center field. Kevin Newman grounds out to shallow infield, Jordan Hicks to Albert Pujols. Greg Allen strikes out swinging. Jason Delay flies out to center field to Tyler O'Neill.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 2, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals ninth. Tommy Edman doubles to deep right center field. Corey Dickerson doubles to deep right field. Tommy Edman scores. Albert Pujols homers to center field. Corey Dickerson scores. Lars Nootbaar grounds out to shallow infield, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Michael Chavis. Tyler O'Neill homers to center field. Nolan Gorman strikes out swinging. Yadier Molina grounds out to shortstop, Kevin Newman to Michael Chavis.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 4, Pirates 2.
Pirates ninth. Jack Suwinski pops out to Nolan Gorman. Kevin Newman strikes out swinging. Greg Allen homers to right field. Ben Gamel pinch-hitting for Jason Delay. Ben Gamel flies out to center field to Ben DeLuzio.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 4, Pirates 3.
