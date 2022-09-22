Padres first. Jurickson Profar homers to right field. Juan Soto called out on strikes. Manny Machado grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Brandon Drury lines out to left field to Corey Dickerson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 1, Cardinals 0.
Padres second. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging. Josh Bell walks. Ha-Seong Kim singles to left field. Josh Bell to second. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Luis Campusano singles to center field. Ha-Seong Kim to third. Josh Bell scores. Fielding error by Andrew Knizner. Jurickson Profar lines out to center field to Lars Nootbaar.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Padres 2, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals fifth. Lars Nootbaar homers to right field. Tommy Edman grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Brandon Drury. Brendan Donovan walks. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shortstop. Brendan Donovan out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 2, Cardinals 1.
Padres fifth. Luis Campusano reaches on error. Fielding error by Nolan Arenado. Jurickson Profar doubles to deep right center field. Luis Campusano scores. Juan Soto grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt. Jurickson Profar to third. Manny Machado walks. Brandon Drury strikes out swinging. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Padres 3, Cardinals 1.
Cardinals seventh. Dylan Carlson pinch-hitting for Alec Burleson. Dylan Carlson singles to right field. Andrew Knizner pops out to Luis Campusano. Dylan Carlson to second. Lars Nootbaar walks. Tommy Edman walks. Lars Nootbaar to second. Dylan Carlson to third. Brendan Donovan homers to right field. Tommy Edman scores. Lars Nootbaar scores. Dylan Carlson scores. Paul Goldschmidt singles to left field. Nolan Arenado grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Brandon Drury. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Juan Yepez grounds out to shallow infield, Jake Cronenworth to Brandon Drury.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 5, Padres 3.
Padres eighth. Manny Machado homers to center field. Brandon Drury called out on strikes. Jake Cronenworth flies out to left field to Lars Nootbaar. Josh Bell walks. Ha-Seong Kim pops out to shallow infield to Ryan Helsley.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 5, Padres 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.