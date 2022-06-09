Rays fourth. Kevin Kiermaier singles to right field. Manuel Margot flies out to center field to Harrison Bader. Ji-Man Choi homers to right field. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Randy Arozarena grounds out to second base, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Yandy Diaz called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals sixth. Andrew Knizner lines out to deep left field to Manuel Margot. Tommy Edman lines out to deep right center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Nolan Arenado singles to deep left field. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Albert Pujols reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Nolan Arenado to third. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Throwing error by Shane McClanahan. Tyler O'Neill lines out to center field to Kevin Kiermaier.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 2, Cardinals 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.