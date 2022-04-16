|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.271
|.344
|199
|36
|54
|11
|0
|11
|36
|21
|38
|3
|1
|2
|Knizner
|.500
|.556
|8
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.435
|.500
|23
|7
|10
|3
|0
|4
|12
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Sosa
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.368
|.455
|19
|4
|7
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols
|.333
|.385
|12
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|O'Neill
|.273
|.308
|22
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bader
|.261
|.292
|23
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.217
|.286
|23
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Goldschmidt
|.190
|.346
|21
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|DeJong
|.176
|.300
|17
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Molina
|.133
|.133
|15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.125
|.125
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.000
|.400
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|2
|3.74
|6
|6
|1
|53.0
|53
|22
|22
|5
|16
|51
|Woodford
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Helsley
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Gallegos
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Whitley
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McFarland
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mikolas
|1
|0
|2.61
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|8
|Brooks
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Pallante
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Wittgren
|0
|0
|3.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|3.38
|1
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Wainwright
|1
|1
|3.48
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|13
|4
|4
|1
|2
|13
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hudson
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Matz
|0
|1
|21.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|9
|7
|7
|1
|1
|5
