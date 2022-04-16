BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.271.344199365411011362138312
Knizner.500.556814001513000
Arenado.435.500237103041233001
Sosa.400.400512000001000
Edman.368.4551947103433000
Pujols.333.3851224001110010
O'Neill.273.3082246101623000
Bader.261.2922346200204100
Carlson.217.2862355200214101
Goldschmidt.190.3462164100155100
DeJong.176.3001713101237000
Molina.133.1331502000001000
Dickerson.125.125801000102000
Nootbaar.000.400310000022000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals423.7466153.053222251651
Woodford000.001003.0200013
Helsley000.002002.1000004
Gallegos000.002012.0000011
Hicks100.001002.0000012
Whitley100.001001.1000010
McFarland000.001001.0200001
Mikolas102.6122010.1933038
Brooks003.002003.0211003
Pallante003.002003.0411021
Wittgren003.004003.0511011
VerHagen003.381002.2111013
Wainwright113.4822010.113441213
Cabrera004.502002.0111122
Hudson006.751104.0533204
Matz0121.001103.0977115

