BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.33417952634689457225418843142922
Mercado.375.3752439300503211
Gorman.297.389155224610013402347421
Goldschmidt.292.40119236561609253346701
DeJong.281.36689212540818927301
Edman.277.3281592744926211227716
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
Nootbaar.271.3871402438604202733502
Arenado.264.3101972652519341446223
Yepez.257.3163559102229010
Donovan.247.3351462136404121827301
Burleson.231.286117152761312815010
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
Knizner.230.26074101750310321101
Contreras.228.31018021411205252146413
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals23294.39525211459.047924922456187447
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Gallegos122.18190520.217652420
Helsley233.00180621.017871928
Liberatore103.002106.0422047
VerHagen303.51230025.220111011027
Romero003.526007.2433156
Stratton104.13190028.12413132529
Naile004.153004.1852031
Mikolas314.231111061.272302981448
Pallante204.50150018.017993716
Montgomery264.551010055.163292871652
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Hicks034.79200020.217131121733
Cabrera105.12190019.118111141328
Flaherty345.291010051.048323063354
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz065.721010050.168333282045
Wainwright206.3344021.12818153610

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you