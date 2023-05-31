|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.253
|.327
|1949
|273
|493
|100
|5
|76
|263
|203
|466
|44
|10
|23
|Mercado
|.333
|.357
|27
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Goldschmidt
|.289
|.393
|211
|38
|61
|17
|0
|10
|26
|34
|52
|7
|0
|1
|Walker
|.274
|.321
|73
|8
|20
|3
|0
|2
|11
|3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|Gorman
|.272
|.360
|173
|22
|47
|10
|0
|13
|41
|24
|52
|4
|2
|1
|Nootbaar
|.266
|.380
|154
|25
|41
|7
|0
|4
|21
|29
|38
|5
|1
|2
|Arenado
|.263
|.310
|213
|26
|56
|7
|1
|9
|36
|16
|47
|2
|2
|3
|Edman
|.259
|.318
|174
|29
|45
|10
|2
|6
|21
|14
|30
|8
|1
|6
|Donovan
|.253
|.344
|162
|24
|41
|4
|0
|5
|13
|21
|28
|4
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.237
|.289
|131
|16
|31
|7
|1
|4
|14
|9
|15
|0
|1
|0
|DeJong
|.234
|.311
|107
|21
|25
|4
|0
|8
|18
|9
|32
|3
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.231
|.259
|78
|11
|18
|5
|0
|4
|11
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|Carlson
|.230
|.278
|100
|12
|23
|4
|1
|2
|12
|6
|22
|1
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Yepez
|.225
|.279
|40
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras
|.219
|.304
|192
|21
|42
|12
|0
|5
|25
|23
|50
|4
|1
|3
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|25
|32
|4.31
|57
|57
|13
|503.2
|526
|266
|241
|58
|199
|487
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|2
|2.38
|21
|0
|7
|22.2
|19
|7
|6
|2
|4
|21
|Helsley
|3
|4
|3.52
|20
|0
|6
|23.0
|18
|10
|9
|1
|11
|29
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Mikolas
|4
|1
|3.75
|12
|12
|0
|69.2
|75
|30
|29
|8
|15
|58
|Stratton
|1
|0
|3.77
|21
|0
|0
|31.0
|24
|13
|13
|2
|5
|33
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.12
|17
|0
|0
|19.2
|20
|9
|9
|3
|8
|17
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Hicks
|0
|3
|4.37
|21
|0
|0
|22.2
|18
|13
|11
|2
|17
|35
|VerHagen
|3
|0
|4.39
|25
|0
|0
|26.2
|27
|14
|13
|3
|12
|29
|Montgomery
|2
|6
|4.48
|11
|11
|0
|60.1
|70
|31
|30
|7
|17
|55
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Flaherty
|3
|4
|4.81
|11
|11
|0
|58.0
|55
|33
|31
|6
|34
|58
|Liberatore
|1
|1
|4.91
|3
|2
|0
|11.0
|9
|6
|6
|0
|6
|9
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|4.95
|20
|0
|0
|20.0
|18
|11
|11
|4
|13
|28
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Matz
|0
|6
|5.60
|11
|10
|0
|53.0
|70
|34
|33
|8
|20
|49
|Wainwright
|2
|1
|6.15
|5
|5
|0
|26.1
|37
|21
|18
|3
|8
|16
