BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.253.3271949273493100576263203466441023
Mercado.333.3572739300514212
Goldschmidt.289.393211386117010263452701
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
Gorman.272.360173224710013412452421
Nootbaar.266.3801542541704212938512
Arenado.263.3102132656719361647223
Edman.259.31817429451026211430816
Donovan.253.3441622441405132128401
Burleson.237.289131163171414915010
DeJong.234.311107212540818932301
Knizner.231.25978111850411322101
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Yepez.225.27940591022212010
Contreras.219.30419221421205252350413
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals25324.31575713503.252626624158199487
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Gallegos122.38210722.219762421
Helsley343.52200623.01810911129
Romero003.526007.2433156
Mikolas413.751212069.275302981558
Stratton103.77210031.02413132533
Pallante204.12170019.220993817
Naile004.153004.1852031
Hicks034.37210022.218131121735
VerHagen304.39250026.227141331229
Montgomery264.481111060.170313071755
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Flaherty344.811111058.055333163458
Liberatore114.9132011.0966069
Cabrera104.95200020.018111141328
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz065.601110053.070343382049
Wainwright216.1555026.13721183816

