BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.257.32612421593196524215511929723517
DeJong.324.37537512302439000
Goldschmidt.312.39913822431407201828400
Yepez.294.2941725001101000
Nootbaar.289.43276122220291921402
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
Contreras.273.34612117331002161328213
Donovan.267.32410113273039720201
Gorman.255.3441061027507231432321
Edman.239.3111091726415141119315
Carlson.235.28385112040212518101
Arenado.232.2821381532403181031112
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.218.2698710195138511000
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Knizner.190.22742582013217001
Barrera.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals12244.4936365316.233417615841126323
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Naile000.001000.1230000
Cabrera102.51140014.110442721
Gallegos122.84120112.212542212
Helsley023.14130414.112551517
Stratton003.15130020.015771219
Montgomery243.2977041.04116152938
VerHagen203.50170018.013871721
Romero003.526007.2433156
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Mikolas115.4088041.257262571241
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz045.7077036.143232371533
Flaherty246.2977034.134262452236
Hicks036.60150015.017131121524
Wainwright007.201105.0844005
Pallante107.568008.11277247

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you