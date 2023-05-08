|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.257
|.326
|1242
|159
|319
|65
|2
|42
|155
|119
|297
|23
|5
|17
|DeJong
|.324
|.375
|37
|5
|12
|3
|0
|2
|4
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.312
|.399
|138
|22
|43
|14
|0
|7
|20
|18
|28
|4
|0
|0
|Yepez
|.294
|.294
|17
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.289
|.432
|76
|12
|22
|2
|0
|2
|9
|19
|21
|4
|0
|2
|Walker
|.274
|.321
|73
|8
|20
|3
|0
|2
|11
|3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.273
|.346
|121
|17
|33
|10
|0
|2
|16
|13
|28
|2
|1
|3
|Donovan
|.267
|.324
|101
|13
|27
|3
|0
|3
|9
|7
|20
|2
|0
|1
|Gorman
|.255
|.344
|106
|10
|27
|5
|0
|7
|23
|14
|32
|3
|2
|1
|Edman
|.239
|.311
|109
|17
|26
|4
|1
|5
|14
|11
|19
|3
|1
|5
|Carlson
|.235
|.283
|85
|11
|20
|4
|0
|2
|12
|5
|18
|1
|0
|1
|Arenado
|.232
|.282
|138
|15
|32
|4
|0
|3
|18
|10
|31
|1
|1
|2
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.218
|.269
|87
|10
|19
|5
|1
|3
|8
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner
|.190
|.227
|42
|5
|8
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|12
|24
|4.49
|36
|36
|5
|316.2
|334
|176
|158
|41
|126
|323
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Naile
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|2.51
|14
|0
|0
|14.1
|10
|4
|4
|2
|7
|21
|Gallegos
|1
|2
|2.84
|12
|0
|1
|12.2
|12
|5
|4
|2
|2
|12
|Helsley
|0
|2
|3.14
|13
|0
|4
|14.1
|12
|5
|5
|1
|5
|17
|Stratton
|0
|0
|3.15
|13
|0
|0
|20.0
|15
|7
|7
|1
|2
|19
|Montgomery
|2
|4
|3.29
|7
|7
|0
|41.0
|41
|16
|15
|2
|9
|38
|VerHagen
|2
|0
|3.50
|17
|0
|0
|18.0
|13
|8
|7
|1
|7
|21
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Mikolas
|1
|1
|5.40
|8
|8
|0
|41.2
|57
|26
|25
|7
|12
|41
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Matz
|0
|4
|5.70
|7
|7
|0
|36.1
|43
|23
|23
|7
|15
|33
|Flaherty
|2
|4
|6.29
|7
|7
|0
|34.1
|34
|26
|24
|5
|22
|36
|Hicks
|0
|3
|6.60
|15
|0
|0
|15.0
|17
|13
|11
|2
|15
|24
|Wainwright
|0
|0
|7.20
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|5
|Pallante
|1
|0
|7.56
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|12
|7
|7
|2
|4
|7
