|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.248
|.322
|2456
|329
|608
|117
|6
|100
|319
|249
|599
|50
|16
|28
|Mercado
|.310
|.333
|29
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Walker
|.296
|.362
|125
|14
|37
|6
|0
|6
|19
|10
|28
|3
|3
|1
|Goldschmidt
|.287
|.381
|272
|45
|78
|20
|0
|12
|35
|40
|70
|7
|1
|1
|Baker
|.286
|.286
|14
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.276
|.322
|272
|33
|75
|10
|2
|15
|48
|19
|57
|2
|3
|4
|Donovan
|.267
|.356
|221
|32
|59
|7
|0
|6
|18
|26
|37
|4
|0
|2
|Nootbaar
|.266
|.380
|154
|25
|41
|7
|0
|4
|21
|29
|38
|5
|1
|2
|Carlson
|.238
|.317
|126
|15
|30
|5
|1
|3
|16
|10
|28
|1
|0
|1
|Gorman
|.236
|.323
|225
|27
|53
|10
|0
|15
|46
|29
|79
|4
|2
|2
|Edman
|.233
|.299
|227
|35
|53
|13
|2
|7
|26
|20
|39
|12
|1
|6
|DeJong
|.228
|.298
|162
|25
|37
|5
|0
|10
|21
|13
|52
|3
|1
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.219
|.270
|151
|17
|33
|7
|1
|5
|15
|10
|18
|0
|1
|0
|Yepez
|.214
|.283
|42
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner
|.204
|.229
|93
|13
|19
|5
|0
|5
|12
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|Contreras
|.201
|.295
|229
|27
|46
|12
|0
|8
|28
|27
|61
|5
|1
|3
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|29
|43
|4.46
|72
|72
|17
|634.0
|672
|344
|314
|72
|249
|597
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helsley
|3
|4
|3.24
|22
|0
|7
|25.0
|18
|10
|9
|1
|11
|33
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Gallegos
|1
|3
|3.90
|26
|0
|8
|27.2
|24
|13
|12
|5
|6
|28
|Montgomery
|3
|7
|3.91
|14
|14
|0
|78.1
|84
|38
|34
|8
|21
|73
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.05
|24
|0
|0
|26.2
|25
|12
|12
|3
|13
|24
|Hicks
|1
|4
|4.15
|29
|0
|2
|30.1
|25
|16
|14
|2
|21
|48
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Stratton
|1
|1
|4.30
|27
|0
|0
|37.2
|34
|18
|18
|3
|10
|40
|VerHagen
|4
|0
|4.32
|31
|0
|0
|33.1
|31
|17
|16
|4
|13
|34
|Mikolas
|4
|4
|4.36
|15
|15
|0
|86.2
|100
|43
|42
|9
|18
|63
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Flaherty
|3
|5
|4.64
|14
|14
|0
|73.2
|74
|40
|38
|6
|43
|75
|Cabrera
|1
|1
|5.40
|26
|0
|0
|26.2
|26
|16
|16
|6
|16
|32
|Matz
|0
|7
|5.49
|15
|10
|0
|57.1
|75
|37
|35
|8
|20
|52
|Wainwright
|3
|1
|5.56
|8
|8
|0
|43.2
|60
|30
|27
|6
|13
|24
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.57
|8
|6
|0
|32.1
|43
|21
|20
|7
|14
|21
|Liberatore
|1
|2
|6.12
|6
|5
|0
|25.0
|27
|18
|17
|2
|12
|18
