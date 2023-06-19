BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.248.32224563296081176100319249599501628
Mercado.310.3332939300514212
Walker.296.3621251437606191028331
Goldschmidt.287.381272457820012354070711
Baker.286.2861414000005000
Arenado.276.322272337510215481957234
Donovan.267.3562213259706182637402
Nootbaar.266.3801542541704212938512
Carlson.238.3171261530513161028101
Gorman.236.323225275310015462979422
Edman.233.299227355313272620391216
DeJong.228.29816225375010211352311
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.219.2701511733715151018010
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Knizner.204.22993131950512328101
Contreras.201.29522927461208282761513
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals29434.46727217634.067234431472249597
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.24220725.01810911133
Romero003.526007.2433156
Gallegos133.90260827.22413125628
Montgomery373.911414078.184383482173
Pallante204.05240026.225121231324
Hicks144.15290230.125161422148
Naile004.153004.1852031
Stratton114.30270037.234181831040
VerHagen404.32310033.131171641334
Mikolas444.361515086.2100434291863
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Flaherty354.641414073.274403864375
Cabrera115.40260026.226161661632
Matz075.491510057.175373582052
Wainwright315.5688043.260302761324
Woodford125.5786032.143212071421
Liberatore126.1265025.027181721218

