BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.286.3583814910915113484180314
Goldschmidt.350.48040714201696100
Arenado.333.380455152011147001
Yepez.333.3331214001100000
Walker.326.37043314202819100
Gorman.321.4572849203878001
Burleson.308.3572648311324000
Carlson.300.3332046100013000
Edman.289.37238511101156111
O'Neill.257.29735390013211000
Nootbaar.250.500411000021000
Motter.222.300902100014000
Donovan.216.2863798002549000
Contreras.206.2703437100237001
Knizner.100.1001001000005000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals475.061111296.01145554123898
VerHagen000.005005.1400008
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Thompson000.004004.2510026
Cabrera000.002002.1100003
Gallegos100.002002.1100004
Flaherty111.8022010.04220137
Stratton001.804005.0311004
Montgomery202.2522012.09330312
Helsley013.864024.2622026
Matz028.1822011.01910102311
Pallante008.445005.11055114
Woodford029.002209.01399448
Mikolas0110.0533014.12916164315
Hicks0010.805005.0866165

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you