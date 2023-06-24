|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.249
|.323
|2596
|347
|646
|123
|7
|105
|337
|262
|631
|52
|16
|29
|Mercado
|.310
|.333
|29
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Walker
|.301
|.362
|136
|15
|41
|6
|0
|6
|19
|10
|34
|3
|3
|1
|Goldschmidt
|.287
|.378
|289
|48
|83
|20
|0
|13
|39
|41
|72
|8
|1
|1
|Baker
|.286
|.286
|14
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.272
|.319
|287
|33
|78
|10
|2
|15
|50
|21
|59
|2
|3
|4
|Donovan
|.272
|.363
|235
|33
|64
|7
|0
|7
|21
|28
|39
|4
|0
|2
|Nootbaar
|.262
|.372
|168
|26
|44
|8
|0
|4
|21
|30
|41
|5
|1
|2
|Edman
|.241
|.310
|241
|40
|58
|14
|3
|7
|27
|23
|42
|13
|1
|6
|Carlson
|.241
|.323
|137
|17
|33
|5
|1
|5
|19
|12
|30
|1
|0
|1
|Gorman
|.232
|.317
|233
|27
|54
|10
|0
|15
|46
|29
|81
|4
|2
|2
|DeJong
|.232
|.299
|177
|28
|41
|7
|0
|11
|23
|14
|58
|3
|1
|2
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.219
|.270
|151
|17
|33
|7
|1
|5
|15
|10
|18
|0
|1
|0
|Yepez
|.214
|.283
|42
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner
|.206
|.238
|97
|14
|20
|5
|0
|5
|12
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|Contreras
|.203
|.294
|246
|28
|50
|14
|0
|8
|31
|27
|63
|5
|1
|3
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|31
|45
|4.48
|76
|76
|18
|669.0
|715
|365
|333
|76
|254
|619
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helsley
|3
|4
|3.24
|22
|0
|7
|25.0
|18
|10
|9
|1
|11
|33
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Montgomery
|4
|7
|3.69
|15
|15
|0
|85.1
|88
|39
|35
|8
|22
|79
|Gallegos
|1
|3
|3.77
|27
|0
|8
|28.2
|24
|13
|12
|5
|6
|28
|Hicks
|1
|4
|4.02
|30
|0
|3
|31.1
|26
|16
|14
|2
|21
|49
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Mikolas
|4
|5
|4.23
|16
|16
|0
|93.2
|108
|45
|44
|10
|19
|66
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.23
|25
|0
|0
|27.2
|27
|13
|13
|3
|13
|25
|Stratton
|1
|1
|4.30
|27
|0
|0
|37.2
|34
|18
|18
|3
|10
|40
|VerHagen
|4
|0
|4.33
|33
|0
|0
|35.1
|34
|20
|17
|5
|13
|36
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Flaherty
|4
|5
|4.95
|15
|15
|0
|80.0
|84
|46
|44
|6
|44
|80
|Matz
|0
|7
|5.19
|16
|10
|0
|60.2
|77
|37
|35
|8
|21
|54
|Cabrera
|1
|1
|5.27
|27
|0
|0
|27.1
|26
|16
|16
|6
|16
|32
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|10
|6
|0
|35.0
|45
|22
|21
|7
|14
|23
|Liberatore
|1
|2
|6.12
|6
|5
|0
|25.0
|27
|18
|17
|2
|12
|18
|Wainwright
|3
|2
|6.56
|9
|9
|0
|46.2
|71
|37
|34
|8
|14
|24
