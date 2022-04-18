BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.253.336265436716012433154414
Arenado.433.514309135041254001
Sosa.400.400512000001000
Edman.333.4002749103535001
Knizner.333.3751515101517001
Pujols.333.4121535002421010
O'Neill.276.3432968101646000
Bader.241.3132947300216100
Carlson.182.2373366200215101
Dickerson.182.3081102000322000
DeJong.167.2862414201348100
Goldschmidt.138.2862964100166100
Molina.133.1331502000001000
Nootbaar.000.400320000022000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals533.6088270.065292862368
Hicks100.002004.0100025
Gallegos000.003023.1100012
Woodford000.001003.0200013
Helsley000.003002.2000005
Whitley100.002002.1000010
McFarland000.002002.0300022
Mikolas102.6122010.1933038
Brooks003.002003.0211003
Pallante003.002003.0411021
Wittgren003.004003.0511011
Wainwright113.4822010.113441213
Cabrera004.913003.2222224
Matz117.272208.212771111
VerHagen007.362003.2333034
Hudson017.712207.0876226

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you