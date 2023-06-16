|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.249
|.324
|2355
|315
|587
|113
|6
|93
|305
|240
|570
|47
|15
|28
|Mercado
|.310
|.333
|29
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Walker
|.293
|.349
|116
|12
|34
|5
|0
|4
|17
|7
|26
|2
|2
|1
|Goldschmidt
|.288
|.382
|260
|44
|75
|19
|0
|11
|31
|38
|67
|7
|1
|1
|Baker
|.286
|.286
|14
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.283
|.331
|258
|31
|73
|10
|2
|13
|45
|19
|53
|2
|3
|4
|Nootbaar
|.266
|.380
|154
|25
|41
|7
|0
|4
|21
|29
|38
|5
|1
|2
|Donovan
|.256
|.351
|207
|29
|53
|6
|0
|6
|16
|26
|34
|4
|0
|2
|Gorman
|.249
|.336
|213
|27
|53
|10
|0
|15
|46
|28
|74
|4
|2
|2
|Carlson
|.244
|.316
|119
|15
|29
|5
|1
|3
|15
|10
|25
|1
|0
|1
|Edman
|.237
|.296
|219
|32
|52
|12
|2
|7
|26
|17
|36
|10
|1
|6
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|DeJong
|.225
|.299
|151
|24
|34
|5
|0
|9
|20
|13
|48
|3
|1
|1
|Burleson
|.223
|.275
|148
|17
|33
|7
|1
|5
|15
|10
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Yepez
|.214
|.283
|42
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner
|.213
|.239
|89
|12
|19
|5
|0
|5
|12
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.198
|.292
|222
|26
|44
|12
|0
|7
|27
|27
|60
|5
|1
|3
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|27
|42
|4.41
|69
|69
|15
|608.0
|649
|328
|298
|67
|240
|581
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helsley
|3
|4
|3.24
|22
|0
|7
|25.0
|18
|10
|9
|1
|11
|33
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Montgomery
|3
|7
|3.91
|14
|14
|0
|78.1
|84
|38
|34
|8
|21
|73
|Stratton
|1
|1
|3.93
|26
|0
|0
|36.2
|33
|16
|16
|2
|8
|39
|Mikolas
|4
|3
|4.02
|14
|14
|0
|80.2
|92
|37
|36
|8
|17
|62
|Gallegos
|1
|3
|4.05
|25
|0
|8
|26.2
|23
|13
|12
|5
|6
|26
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.38
|22
|0
|0
|24.2
|24
|12
|12
|3
|11
|23
|Hicks
|1
|4
|4.45
|27
|0
|0
|28.1
|24
|16
|14
|2
|21
|45
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Flaherty
|3
|5
|4.64
|14
|14
|0
|73.2
|74
|40
|38
|6
|43
|75
|VerHagen
|3
|0
|4.70
|29
|0
|0
|30.2
|31
|17
|16
|4
|13
|31
|Liberatore
|1
|2
|5.14
|5
|4
|0
|21.0
|23
|13
|12
|1
|10
|16
|Matz
|0
|7
|5.49
|15
|10
|0
|57.1
|75
|37
|35
|8
|20
|52
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.57
|8
|6
|0
|32.1
|43
|21
|20
|7
|14
|21
|Cabrera
|1
|1
|5.61
|25
|0
|0
|25.2
|26
|16
|16
|6
|16
|32
|Wainwright
|2
|1
|5.79
|7
|7
|0
|37.1
|53
|27
|24
|4
|11
|21
