BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.249.3242355315587113693305240570471528
Mercado.310.3332939300514212
Walker.293.349116123450417726221
Goldschmidt.288.382260447519011313867711
Baker.286.2861414000005000
Arenado.283.331258317310213451953234
Nootbaar.266.3801542541704212938512
Donovan.256.3512072953606162634402
Gorman.249.336213275310015462874422
Carlson.244.3161191529513151025101
Edman.237.296219325212272617361016
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
DeJong.225.2991512434509201348311
Burleson.223.2751481733715151017010
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Knizner.213.23989121950512328101
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Contreras.198.29222226441207272760513
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals27424.41696915608.064932829867240581
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.24220725.01810911133
Romero003.526007.2433156
Montgomery373.911414078.184383482173
Stratton113.93260036.23316162839
Mikolas434.021414080.292373681762
Gallegos134.05250826.22313125626
Naile004.153004.1852031
Pallante204.38220024.224121231123
Hicks144.45270028.124161422145
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Flaherty354.641414073.274403864375
VerHagen304.70290030.231171641331
Liberatore125.1454021.023131211016
Matz075.491510057.175373582052
Woodford125.5786032.143212071421
Cabrera115.61250025.226161661632
Wainwright215.7977037.153272441121

