BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.239.317468601122311358481071316
Arenado.364.42655102050514612001
Knizner.318.3752227201628001
Edman.313.40048615113867101
Pujols.269.3452657102425010
Sosa.250.3081223000004000
Goldschmidt.236.323558134005711200
Bader.227.320446103002412400
Carlson.218.26255712300227101
O'Neill.213.304478102018711200
Dickerson.174.2692314000433000
DeJong.139.26236252014615201
Molina.138.1382904000003001
Nootbaar.125.2631632000139100
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals952.8814144122.01054139942115
Helsley000.005005.11000011
McFarland000.004005.0500023
Whitley100.004004.1000011
Woodford000.002004.0200024
Hicks111.293107.0311048
Gallegos001.426046.1411025
Pallante001.424006.1511025
Mikolas101.7633015.113330313
Wittgren002.086004.1511022
Cabrera103.385005.1222236
Wainwright223.8644021.026992722
Hudson113.9533013.210762610
Matz215.2733013.219881317
VerHagen005.793004.2543044
Brooks006.353005.2544214

