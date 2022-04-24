|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.239
|.317
|468
|60
|112
|23
|1
|13
|58
|48
|107
|13
|1
|6
|Arenado
|.364
|.426
|55
|10
|20
|5
|0
|5
|14
|6
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.318
|.375
|22
|2
|7
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Edman
|.313
|.400
|48
|6
|15
|1
|1
|3
|8
|6
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Pujols
|.269
|.345
|26
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Sosa
|.250
|.308
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.236
|.323
|55
|8
|13
|4
|0
|0
|5
|7
|11
|2
|0
|0
|Bader
|.227
|.320
|44
|6
|10
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|12
|4
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.218
|.262
|55
|7
|12
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.213
|.304
|47
|8
|10
|2
|0
|1
|8
|7
|11
|2
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.174
|.269
|23
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong
|.139
|.262
|36
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|6
|15
|2
|0
|1
|Molina
|.138
|.138
|29
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Nootbaar
|.125
|.263
|16
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|5
|2.88
|14
|14
|4
|122.0
|105
|41
|39
|9
|42
|115
|Helsley
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|McFarland
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Whitley
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Woodford
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Hicks
|1
|1
|1.29
|3
|1
|0
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|8
|Gallegos
|0
|0
|1.42
|6
|0
|4
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Pallante
|0
|0
|1.42
|4
|0
|0
|6.1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Mikolas
|1
|0
|1.76
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|13
|3
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Wittgren
|0
|0
|2.08
|6
|0
|0
|4.1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|3.38
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Wainwright
|2
|2
|3.86
|4
|4
|0
|21.0
|26
|9
|9
|2
|7
|22
|Hudson
|1
|1
|3.95
|3
|3
|0
|13.2
|10
|7
|6
|2
|6
|10
|Matz
|2
|1
|5.27
|3
|3
|0
|13.2
|19
|8
|8
|1
|3
|17
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|5.79
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|4
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Brooks
|0
|0
|6.35
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.