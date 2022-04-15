|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.252
|.320
|159
|26
|40
|9
|0
|9
|26
|16
|31
|2
|1
|2
|Arenado
|.400
|.429
|20
|5
|8
|3
|0
|3
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Edman
|.400
|.471
|15
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols
|.333
|.385
|12
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner
|.333
|.500
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.278
|.318
|18
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Bader
|.222
|.263
|18
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.188
|.381
|16
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|DeJong
|.176
|.300
|17
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill
|.176
|.238
|17
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Molina
|.133
|.133
|15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.125
|.125
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|2
|4.30
|5
|5
|1
|44.0
|47
|21
|21
|5
|14
|43
|Woodford
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Helsley
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Gallegos
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Whitley
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McFarland
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brooks
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|3.38
|1
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Wittgren
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Wainwright
|1
|1
|3.48
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|13
|4
|4
|1
|2
|13
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Mikolas
|0
|0
|4.91
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Pallante
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Matz
|0
|1
|21.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|9
|7
|7
|1
|1
|5
