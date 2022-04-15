BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.252.3201592640909261631212
Arenado.400.4292058303913001
Edman.400.4711536102222000
Pujols.333.3851224001110010
Knizner.333.500311001311000
Carlson.278.3181845200214101
Bader.222.2631834200004000
Goldschmidt.188.3811653000055100
DeJong.176.3001713101237000
O'Neill.176.2381723001622000
Molina.133.1331502000001000
Dickerson.125.125801000102000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals324.3055144.047212151443
Woodford000.001003.0200013
Helsley000.002002.1000004
Gallegos000.002012.0000011
Hicks100.001002.0000012
Whitley100.001001.1000010
McFarland000.001001.0200001
Brooks003.002003.0211003
VerHagen003.381002.2111013
Wittgren003.383002.2411011
Wainwright113.4822010.113441213
Cabrera004.502002.0111122
Mikolas004.911103.2622021
Hudson006.751104.0533204
Pallante009.001001.0211010
Matz0121.001103.0977115

