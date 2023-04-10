|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.284
|.353
|345
|40
|98
|13
|1
|10
|39
|35
|72
|3
|1
|2
|Goldschmidt
|.361
|.489
|36
|5
|13
|2
|0
|1
|4
|8
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Walker
|.342
|.390
|38
|2
|13
|2
|0
|2
|8
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.317
|.356
|41
|5
|13
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Burleson
|.308
|.357
|26
|4
|8
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gorman
|.308
|.455
|26
|3
|8
|2
|0
|2
|7
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Carlson
|.300
|.333
|20
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Motter
|.286
|.375
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill
|.267
|.313
|30
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Yepez
|.250
|.250
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.250
|.500
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.235
|.270
|34
|7
|8
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.235
|.333
|34
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Contreras
|.226
|.250
|31
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner
|.100
|.100
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|7
|4.97
|10
|10
|1
|87.0
|102
|49
|48
|9
|36
|88
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Thompson
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Gallegos
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flaherty
|1
|1
|1.80
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|13
|7
|Stratton
|0
|0
|1.80
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|2.25
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Helsley
|0
|1
|4.91
|3
|0
|1
|3.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Matz
|0
|2
|8.18
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|19
|10
|10
|2
|3
|11
|Pallante
|0
|0
|8.44
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|10
|5
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Woodford
|0
|2
|9.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|13
|9
|9
|4
|4
|8
|Mikolas
|0
|1
|9.64
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|19
|10
|10
|1
|1
|12
|Hicks
|0
|0
|10.80
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|8
|6
|6
|1
|6
|5
