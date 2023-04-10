BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.284.353345409813110393572312
Goldschmidt.361.48936513201486100
Walker.342.39038213202818100
Arenado.317.35641513101836000
Burleson.308.3572648311324000
Gorman.308.4552638202778001
Carlson.300.3332046100013000
Motter.286.375702100013000
O'Neill.267.3133038001229000
Yepez.250.250802000000000
Nootbaar.250.500411000021000
Donovan.235.2703478002527000
Edman.235.3333438000056111
Contreras.226.2503137100216000
Knizner.100.1001001000005000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals374.971010187.0102494893688
VerHagen000.005005.1400008
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Thompson000.004004.2510026
Gallegos000.001001.0100002
Cabrera000.001000.2100000
Flaherty111.8022010.04220137
Stratton001.804005.0311004
Montgomery202.2522012.09330312
Helsley014.913013.2422024
Matz028.1822011.01910102311
Pallante008.445005.11055114
Woodford029.002209.01399448
Mikolas019.642209.11910101112
Hicks0010.805005.0866165

