|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.253
|.336
|265
|43
|67
|15
|0
|12
|43
|31
|54
|4
|1
|4
|Arenado
|.433
|.514
|30
|9
|13
|5
|0
|4
|12
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Sosa
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.333
|.400
|27
|4
|9
|1
|0
|3
|5
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Knizner
|.333
|.375
|15
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Pujols
|.333
|.412
|15
|3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|O'Neill
|.276
|.343
|29
|6
|8
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Bader
|.241
|.313
|29
|4
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.182
|.237
|33
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Dickerson
|.182
|.308
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong
|.167
|.286
|24
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.138
|.286
|29
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Molina
|.133
|.133
|15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.000
|.400
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|3
|3.60
|8
|8
|2
|70.0
|65
|29
|28
|6
|23
|68
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Gallegos
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|2
|3.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Woodford
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Helsley
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Whitley
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McFarland
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Mikolas
|1
|0
|2.61
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|8
|Brooks
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Pallante
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Wittgren
|0
|0
|3.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Wainwright
|1
|1
|3.48
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|13
|4
|4
|1
|2
|13
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|4.91
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Matz
|1
|1
|7.27
|2
|2
|0
|8.2
|12
|7
|7
|1
|1
|11
|VerHagen
|0
|0
|7.36
|2
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Hudson
|0
|1
|7.71
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|8
|7
|6
|2
|2
|6
