BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.33615632294138046522116036634519
Mercado.750.750433100000200
Goldschmidt.302.40017231521607232640601
Gorman.295.38613218398012361937321
Nootbaar.283.4131132232503142527502
DeJong.282.34671132030610620101
Edman.274.3311352237616171122615
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
Arenado.263.3111752346419341337212
Contreras.256.34315621401205242039313
Donovan.256.3331251732303111323201
Yepez.250.2762847002217000
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.225.275102132351310611000
Knizner.215.23965101440310219001
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals19264.2945458396.241221218951163389
Liberatore100.001105.0300036
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Gallegos122.20150316.115542315
Helsley122.55150517.213551622
Stratton102.70160023.116771324
Romero003.526007.2433156
VerHagen203.97210022.22011101823
Naile004.153004.1852031
Montgomery264.2199051.156252461348
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Mikolas214.9199047.261272671441
Pallante204.91130014.216883612
Cabrera105.06170016.0149941224
Flaherty345.2499046.144292762949
Hicks035.30180018.217131121630
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz045.6288041.251262671637
Wainwright105.7433015.2201310258

