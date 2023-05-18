|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.264
|.336
|1563
|229
|413
|80
|4
|65
|221
|160
|366
|34
|5
|19
|Mercado
|.750
|.750
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.302
|.400
|172
|31
|52
|16
|0
|7
|23
|26
|40
|6
|0
|1
|Gorman
|.295
|.386
|132
|18
|39
|8
|0
|12
|36
|19
|37
|3
|2
|1
|Nootbaar
|.283
|.413
|113
|22
|32
|5
|0
|3
|14
|25
|27
|5
|0
|2
|DeJong
|.282
|.346
|71
|13
|20
|3
|0
|6
|10
|6
|20
|1
|0
|1
|Edman
|.274
|.331
|135
|22
|37
|6
|1
|6
|17
|11
|22
|6
|1
|5
|Walker
|.274
|.321
|73
|8
|20
|3
|0
|2
|11
|3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.263
|.311
|175
|23
|46
|4
|1
|9
|34
|13
|37
|2
|1
|2
|Contreras
|.256
|.343
|156
|21
|40
|12
|0
|5
|24
|20
|39
|3
|1
|3
|Donovan
|.256
|.333
|125
|17
|32
|3
|0
|3
|11
|13
|23
|2
|0
|1
|Yepez
|.250
|.276
|28
|4
|7
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.230
|.278
|100
|12
|23
|4
|1
|2
|12
|6
|22
|1
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.225
|.275
|102
|13
|23
|5
|1
|3
|10
|6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner
|.215
|.239
|65
|10
|14
|4
|0
|3
|10
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|19
|26
|4.29
|45
|45
|8
|396.2
|412
|212
|189
|51
|163
|389
|Liberatore
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|2
|2.20
|15
|0
|3
|16.1
|15
|5
|4
|2
|3
|15
|Helsley
|1
|2
|2.55
|15
|0
|5
|17.2
|13
|5
|5
|1
|6
|22
|Stratton
|1
|0
|2.70
|16
|0
|0
|23.1
|16
|7
|7
|1
|3
|24
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|VerHagen
|2
|0
|3.97
|21
|0
|0
|22.2
|20
|11
|10
|1
|8
|23
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|6
|4.21
|9
|9
|0
|51.1
|56
|25
|24
|6
|13
|48
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Mikolas
|2
|1
|4.91
|9
|9
|0
|47.2
|61
|27
|26
|7
|14
|41
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.91
|13
|0
|0
|14.2
|16
|8
|8
|3
|6
|12
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|5.06
|17
|0
|0
|16.0
|14
|9
|9
|4
|12
|24
|Flaherty
|3
|4
|5.24
|9
|9
|0
|46.1
|44
|29
|27
|6
|29
|49
|Hicks
|0
|3
|5.30
|18
|0
|0
|18.2
|17
|13
|11
|2
|16
|30
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Matz
|0
|4
|5.62
|8
|8
|0
|41.2
|51
|26
|26
|7
|16
|37
|Wainwright
|1
|0
|5.74
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|20
|13
|10
|2
|5
|8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.