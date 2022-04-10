|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.281
|.392
|64
|15
|18
|5
|0
|4
|15
|11
|12
|2
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.625
|.667
|8
|3
|5
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.400
|.700
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|O'Neill
|.333
|.444
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bader
|.286
|.375
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.286
|.375
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.250
|.300
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong
|.167
|.375
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Molina
|.125
|.125
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|0
|1.00
|2
|2
|0
|18.0
|15
|2
|2
|0
|6
|16
|Wainwright
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Helsley
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Wittgren
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Whitley
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Gallegos
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McFarland
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mikolas
|0
|0
|4.91
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
