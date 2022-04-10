BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.281.392641518504151112200
Arenado.625.667835301511000
Goldschmidt.400.700542000052100
O'Neill.333.444612001521000
Bader.286.375722100001000
Edman.286.375712001111000
Carlson.250.300832100103100
Dickerson.250.250401000101000
DeJong.167.375611001222000
Molina.125.125801000000000
Pujols.000.000500000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals201.0022018.015220616
Wainwright100.001106.0500006
Helsley000.002002.1000004
Wittgren000.002001.2200001
Whitley100.001001.1000010
Cabrera000.001001.0000022
Gallegos000.001001.0000011
McFarland000.001001.0200001
Mikolas004.911103.2622021

