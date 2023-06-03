BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.255.3281988278506102578268208475441123
Mercado.333.3572739300514212
Goldschmidt.298.401215396418010263553701
Gorman.275.361178234910013422454421
Arenado.271.31621827597110381647233
Walker.269.3137882130211321200
Nootbaar.266.3801542541704212938512
Edman.258.31617830461126211430816
Donovan.253.3461662542406152229401
DeJong.243.3231112127408181034301
Knizner.231.25978111850411322101
Burleson.230.2861351631714141015010
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Yepez.225.27940591022212010
Contreras.214.30219621421205252452413
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals25334.36585813511.253727324860202496
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.52200623.01810911129
Romero003.526007.2433156
Mikolas413.751212069.275302981558
Stratton103.77210031.02413132533
Gallegos133.86220723.12211104522
Naile004.153004.1852031
Hicks034.37210022.218131121735
VerHagen304.39250026.227141331229
Montgomery264.481111060.170313071755
Flaherty344.551212063.161343263564
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Cabrera104.71210021.019111141329
Pallante204.79180020.22111113918
Liberatore114.9132011.0966069
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz065.601110053.070343382049
Wainwright216.1555026.13721183816

