|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.250
|.324
|2215
|301
|554
|108
|5
|90
|291
|228
|527
|46
|13
|27
|Mercado
|.310
|.333
|29
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Baker
|.308
|.308
|13
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.284
|.382
|243
|41
|69
|19
|0
|10
|28
|37
|61
|7
|0
|1
|Walker
|.277
|.330
|101
|12
|28
|4
|0
|4
|14
|5
|22
|2
|1
|0
|Arenado
|.276
|.325
|243
|30
|67
|9
|1
|13
|44
|18
|49
|2
|3
|4
|Nootbaar
|.266
|.380
|154
|25
|41
|7
|0
|4
|21
|29
|38
|5
|1
|2
|Gorman
|.263
|.345
|198
|26
|52
|10
|0
|15
|46
|25
|65
|4
|2
|2
|Donovan
|.249
|.347
|189
|27
|47
|4
|0
|6
|16
|25
|31
|4
|0
|2
|Carlson
|.248
|.316
|105
|13
|26
|4
|1
|3
|14
|10
|22
|1
|0
|1
|Edman
|.245
|.304
|204
|31
|50
|12
|2
|6
|21
|16
|35
|9
|1
|6
|DeJong
|.228
|.309
|136
|22
|31
|5
|0
|8
|19
|13
|41
|3
|1
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.226
|.278
|146
|17
|33
|7
|1
|5
|15
|10
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner
|.224
|.250
|85
|12
|19
|5
|0
|5
|12
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|Yepez
|.214
|.283
|42
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras
|.207
|.295
|213
|24
|44
|12
|0
|7
|27
|24
|57
|5
|1
|3
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|27
|38
|4.29
|65
|65
|15
|571.0
|599
|301
|272
|63
|224
|548
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helsley
|3
|4
|3.24
|22
|0
|7
|25.0
|18
|10
|9
|1
|11
|33
|Gallegos
|1
|3
|3.51
|24
|0
|8
|25.2
|22
|11
|10
|4
|5
|24
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Montgomery
|3
|7
|3.88
|13
|13
|0
|72.0
|77
|35
|31
|8
|19
|66
|Stratton
|1
|0
|3.93
|24
|0
|0
|34.1
|29
|15
|15
|2
|8
|38
|Mikolas
|4
|3
|4.02
|14
|14
|0
|80.2
|92
|37
|36
|8
|17
|62
|Flaherty
|3
|4
|4.15
|13
|13
|0
|69.1
|64
|34
|32
|6
|40
|72
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.37
|20
|0
|0
|22.2
|22
|11
|11
|3
|9
|21
|Hicks
|1
|3
|4.56
|25
|0
|0
|25.2
|23
|15
|13
|2
|20
|41
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|VerHagen
|3
|0
|4.80
|28
|0
|0
|30.0
|31
|17
|16
|4
|13
|31
|Cabrera
|1
|1
|4.88
|24
|0
|0
|24.0
|22
|13
|13
|4
|15
|30
|Matz
|0
|6
|5.37
|13
|10
|0
|55.1
|72
|34
|33
|8
|20
|50
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Wainwright
|2
|1
|5.97
|6
|6
|0
|31.2
|45
|24
|21
|3
|10
|19
|Liberatore
|1
|2
|6.00
|4
|3
|0
|15.0
|16
|11
|10
|1
|8
|11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.