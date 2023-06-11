BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.3242215301554108590291228527461327
Mercado.310.3332939300514212
Baker.308.3081314000005000
Goldschmidt.284.382243416919010283761701
Walker.277.330101122840414522210
Arenado.276.32524330679113441849234
Nootbaar.266.3801542541704212938512
Gorman.263.345198265210015462565422
Donovan.249.3471892747406162531402
Carlson.248.3161051326413141022101
Edman.245.30420431501226211635916
DeJong.228.3091362231508191341311
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.226.2781461733715151017010
Knizner.224.25085121950512325101
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Contreras.207.29521324441207272457513
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals27384.29656515571.059930127263224548
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.24220725.01810911133
Gallegos133.51240825.22211104524
Romero003.526007.2433156
Montgomery373.881313072.077353181966
Stratton103.93240034.12915152838
Mikolas434.021414080.292373681762
Flaherty344.151313069.164343264072
Naile004.153004.1852031
Pallante204.37200022.22211113921
Hicks134.56250025.223151322041
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
VerHagen304.80280030.031171641331
Cabrera114.88240024.022131341530
Matz065.371310055.172343382050
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Wainwright215.9766031.245242131019
Liberatore126.0043015.01611101811

