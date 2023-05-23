|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.335
|1693
|250
|442
|88
|4
|68
|242
|179
|405
|38
|7
|20
|Mercado
|.500
|.500
|14
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Gorman
|.301
|.392
|143
|21
|43
|9
|0
|13
|39
|21
|41
|3
|2
|1
|DeJong
|.289
|.366
|83
|19
|24
|4
|0
|8
|18
|8
|26
|2
|0
|1
|Goldschmidt
|.288
|.399
|184
|34
|53
|16
|0
|7
|23
|32
|44
|7
|0
|1
|Edman
|.277
|.333
|148
|25
|41
|8
|1
|6
|18
|12
|24
|7
|1
|5
|Walker
|.274
|.321
|73
|8
|20
|3
|0
|2
|11
|3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.271
|.314
|192
|26
|52
|5
|1
|9
|34
|13
|43
|2
|2
|3
|Nootbaar
|.262
|.390
|126
|22
|33
|6
|0
|3
|16
|27
|31
|5
|0
|2
|Yepez
|.250
|.294
|32
|5
|8
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.241
|.323
|137
|18
|33
|3
|0
|3
|11
|15
|27
|2
|0
|1
|Contreras
|.237
|.321
|173
|21
|41
|12
|0
|5
|25
|21
|43
|4
|1
|3
|Carlson
|.230
|.278
|100
|12
|23
|4
|1
|2
|12
|6
|22
|1
|0
|1
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.226
|.281
|106
|14
|24
|6
|1
|3
|11
|7
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner
|.217
|.250
|69
|10
|15
|4
|0
|3
|10
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|21
|28
|4.32
|49
|49
|9
|433.0
|445
|233
|208
|54
|179
|429
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|2
|1.96
|17
|0
|4
|18.1
|15
|5
|4
|2
|4
|18
|Liberatore
|1
|0
|3.00
|2
|1
|0
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|Helsley
|2
|3
|3.15
|17
|0
|5
|20.0
|16
|8
|7
|1
|7
|27
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|VerHagen
|3
|0
|3.60
|22
|0
|0
|25.0
|20
|11
|10
|1
|8
|26
|Stratton
|1
|0
|3.91
|17
|0
|0
|25.1
|20
|11
|11
|2
|5
|26
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.50
|15
|0
|0
|18.0
|17
|9
|9
|3
|7
|16
|Montgomery
|2
|6
|4.55
|10
|10
|0
|55.1
|63
|29
|28
|7
|16
|52
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|4.76
|18
|0
|0
|17.0
|15
|9
|9
|4
|12
|26
|Mikolas
|2
|1
|4.77
|10
|10
|0
|54.2
|67
|30
|29
|8
|14
|43
|Hicks
|0
|3
|4.79
|20
|0
|0
|20.2
|17
|13
|11
|2
|17
|33
|Matz
|0
|5
|5.05
|9
|9
|0
|46.1
|57
|27
|26
|7
|18
|43
|Flaherty
|3
|4
|5.29
|10
|10
|0
|51.0
|48
|32
|30
|6
|33
|54
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Wainwright
|1
|0
|5.74
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|20
|13
|10
|2
|5
|8
