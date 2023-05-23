BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.261.33516932504428846824217940538720
Mercado.500.5001437200500210
Gorman.301.39214321439013392141321
DeJong.289.36683192440818826201
Goldschmidt.288.39918434531607233244701
Edman.277.3331482541816181224715
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
Arenado.271.3141922652519341343223
Nootbaar.262.3901262233603162731502
Yepez.250.2943258002229000
Donovan.241.3231371833303111527201
Contreras.237.32117321411205252143413
Carlson.230.278100122341212622101
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.226.281106142461311713000
Knizner.217.25069101540310320001
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000100000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals21284.3249499433.044523320854179429
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Gallegos121.96170418.115542418
Liberatore103.002106.0422047
Helsley233.15170520.016871727
Romero003.526007.2433156
VerHagen303.60220025.02011101826
Stratton103.91170025.12011112526
Naile004.153004.1852031
Pallante204.50150018.017993716
Montgomery264.551010055.163292871652
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Cabrera104.76180017.0159941226
Mikolas214.771010054.267302981443
Hicks034.79200020.217131121733
Matz055.0599046.157272671843
Flaherty345.291010051.048323063354
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Wainwright105.7433015.2201310258

