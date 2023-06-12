BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.3242248304561110690294231537461427
Mercado.310.3332939300514212
Baker.308.3081314000005000
Goldschmidt.287.383247427119010283762711
Walker.279.336104122940415624210
Arenado.276.32724630689213451950234
Nootbaar.266.3801542541704212938512
Gorman.257.339202265210015462567422
Donovan.253.3481942749506162532402
Carlson.250.3221081427513141023101
Edman.240.29820831501226221635916
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Burleson.224.2771471733715151017010
Knizner.224.25085121950512325101
DeJong.223.3031392231508191343311
Yepez.214.28342591022313010
Contreras.204.29421625441207272557513
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Barrera.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals27394.28666615580.060930527664227553
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Helsley343.24220725.01810911133
Gallegos133.51240825.22211104524
Romero003.526007.2433156
Stratton103.79250035.23015152839
Montgomery373.881313072.077353181966
Mikolas434.021414080.292373681762
Flaherty344.151313069.164343264072
Naile004.153004.1852031
Pallante204.18210023.222111131022
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Hicks144.73260026.224161422142
VerHagen304.80280030.031171641331
Cabrera114.88240024.022131341530
Matz065.371310055.172343382050
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Wainwright215.7977037.153272441121
Liberatore126.0043015.01611101811

