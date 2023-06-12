|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.250
|.324
|2248
|304
|561
|110
|6
|90
|294
|231
|537
|46
|14
|27
|Mercado
|.310
|.333
|29
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Baker
|.308
|.308
|13
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.287
|.383
|247
|42
|71
|19
|0
|10
|28
|37
|62
|7
|1
|1
|Walker
|.279
|.336
|104
|12
|29
|4
|0
|4
|15
|6
|24
|2
|1
|0
|Arenado
|.276
|.327
|246
|30
|68
|9
|2
|13
|45
|19
|50
|2
|3
|4
|Nootbaar
|.266
|.380
|154
|25
|41
|7
|0
|4
|21
|29
|38
|5
|1
|2
|Gorman
|.257
|.339
|202
|26
|52
|10
|0
|15
|46
|25
|67
|4
|2
|2
|Donovan
|.253
|.348
|194
|27
|49
|5
|0
|6
|16
|25
|32
|4
|0
|2
|Carlson
|.250
|.322
|108
|14
|27
|5
|1
|3
|14
|10
|23
|1
|0
|1
|Edman
|.240
|.298
|208
|31
|50
|12
|2
|6
|22
|16
|35
|9
|1
|6
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.224
|.277
|147
|17
|33
|7
|1
|5
|15
|10
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner
|.224
|.250
|85
|12
|19
|5
|0
|5
|12
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|DeJong
|.223
|.303
|139
|22
|31
|5
|0
|8
|19
|13
|43
|3
|1
|1
|Yepez
|.214
|.283
|42
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras
|.204
|.294
|216
|25
|44
|12
|0
|7
|27
|25
|57
|5
|1
|3
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|27
|39
|4.28
|66
|66
|15
|580.0
|609
|305
|276
|64
|227
|553
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helsley
|3
|4
|3.24
|22
|0
|7
|25.0
|18
|10
|9
|1
|11
|33
|Gallegos
|1
|3
|3.51
|24
|0
|8
|25.2
|22
|11
|10
|4
|5
|24
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Stratton
|1
|0
|3.79
|25
|0
|0
|35.2
|30
|15
|15
|2
|8
|39
|Montgomery
|3
|7
|3.88
|13
|13
|0
|72.0
|77
|35
|31
|8
|19
|66
|Mikolas
|4
|3
|4.02
|14
|14
|0
|80.2
|92
|37
|36
|8
|17
|62
|Flaherty
|3
|4
|4.15
|13
|13
|0
|69.1
|64
|34
|32
|6
|40
|72
|Naile
|0
|0
|4.15
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|8
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Pallante
|2
|0
|4.18
|21
|0
|0
|23.2
|22
|11
|11
|3
|10
|22
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Hicks
|1
|4
|4.73
|26
|0
|0
|26.2
|24
|16
|14
|2
|21
|42
|VerHagen
|3
|0
|4.80
|28
|0
|0
|30.0
|31
|17
|16
|4
|13
|31
|Cabrera
|1
|1
|4.88
|24
|0
|0
|24.0
|22
|13
|13
|4
|15
|30
|Matz
|0
|6
|5.37
|13
|10
|0
|55.1
|72
|34
|33
|8
|20
|50
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Wainwright
|2
|1
|5.79
|7
|7
|0
|37.1
|53
|27
|24
|4
|11
|21
|Liberatore
|1
|2
|6.00
|4
|3
|0
|15.0
|16
|11
|10
|1
|8
|11
