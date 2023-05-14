|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.258
|.327
|1380
|181
|356
|71
|4
|49
|175
|134
|328
|26
|5
|17
|DeJong
|.320
|.382
|50
|8
|16
|3
|0
|3
|6
|5
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.310
|.392
|155
|26
|48
|14
|0
|7
|20
|19
|33
|5
|0
|0
|Nootbaar
|.289
|.429
|90
|14
|26
|3
|0
|3
|13
|22
|24
|5
|0
|2
|Walker
|.274
|.321
|73
|8
|20
|3
|0
|2
|11
|3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|Donovan
|.271
|.336
|107
|14
|29
|3
|0
|3
|10
|9
|20
|2
|0
|1
|Gorman
|.268
|.357
|112
|13
|30
|6
|0
|9
|27
|15
|33
|3
|2
|1
|Contreras
|.265
|.344
|136
|19
|36
|11
|0
|3
|18
|16
|33
|2
|1
|3
|Arenado
|.252
|.299
|155
|19
|39
|4
|1
|5
|22
|11
|33
|1
|1
|2
|Yepez
|.250
|.280
|24
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.238
|.304
|122
|17
|29
|5
|1
|5
|15
|11
|21
|3
|1
|5
|O'Neill
|.228
|.283
|92
|12
|21
|4
|0
|2
|6
|7
|34
|1
|0
|1
|Carlson
|.222
|.271
|99
|12
|22
|4
|1
|2
|12
|6
|22
|1
|0
|1
|Burleson
|.213
|.263
|89
|10
|19
|5
|1
|3
|9
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Motter
|.200
|.273
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner
|.196
|.224
|56
|6
|11
|4
|0
|1
|4
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|Barrera
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|15
|25
|4.63
|40
|40
|7
|351.2
|376
|199
|181
|47
|144
|346
|Naughton
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Zuñiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|2
|2.45
|14
|0
|3
|14.2
|13
|5
|4
|2
|2
|12
|Helsley
|1
|2
|2.76
|14
|0
|4
|16.1
|12
|5
|5
|1
|5
|21
|Stratton
|1
|0
|2.95
|14
|0
|0
|21.1
|16
|7
|7
|1
|3
|21
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.52
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|3.68
|15
|0
|0
|14.2
|11
|6
|6
|2
|9
|22
|Naile
|0
|0
|3.86
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|5
|4.11
|8
|8
|0
|46.0
|48
|22
|21
|4
|12
|41
|VerHagen
|2
|0
|4.35
|19
|0
|0
|20.2
|17
|11
|10
|1
|8
|22
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4.63
|11
|0
|0
|11.2
|12
|7
|6
|1
|9
|18
|Mikolas
|1
|1
|5.40
|8
|8
|0
|41.2
|57
|26
|25
|7
|12
|41
|Woodford
|1
|2
|5.40
|7
|6
|0
|30.0
|40
|19
|18
|7
|11
|18
|Matz
|0
|4
|5.62
|8
|8
|0
|41.2
|51
|26
|26
|7
|16
|37
|Pallante
|2
|0
|5.68
|11
|0
|0
|12.2
|15
|8
|8
|3
|5
|10
|Flaherty
|2
|4
|6.18
|8
|8
|0
|39.1
|41
|29
|27
|6
|27
|39
|Hicks
|0
|3
|6.60
|15
|0
|0
|15.0
|17
|13
|11
|2
|15
|24
|Wainwright
|0
|0
|7.20
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|15
|8
|8
|2
|2
|7
