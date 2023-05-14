BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.258.32713801813567144917513432826517
DeJong.320.382508163036514100
Goldschmidt.310.39215526481407201933500
Nootbaar.289.429901426303132224502
Walker.274.3217382030211320200
Donovan.271.336107142930310920201
Gorman.268.3571121330609271533321
Contreras.265.34413619361103181633213
Arenado.252.2991551939415221133112
Yepez.250.2802436001115000
Edman.238.3041221729515151121315
O'Neill.228.2839212214026734101
Carlson.222.27199122241212622101
Burleson.213.2638910195139511000
Motter.200.2732004200128000
Knizner.196.224566114014217001
Barrera.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals15254.6340407351.237619918147144346
Naughton000.004005.0200015
Zuñiga000.001001.0000002
Gallegos122.45140314.213542212
Helsley122.76140416.112551521
Stratton102.95140021.116771321
Romero003.526007.2433156
Cabrera103.68150014.211662922
Naile003.862002.1541020
Montgomery254.1188046.048222141241
VerHagen204.35190020.21711101822
Thompson124.63110011.212761918
Mikolas115.4088041.257262571241
Woodford125.4076030.040191871118
Matz045.6288041.251262671637
Pallante205.68110012.215883510
Flaherty246.1888039.141292762739
Hicks036.60150015.017131121524
Wainwright007.2022010.01588227

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you